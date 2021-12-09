Watch Kelly Clarkson Totally Fangirl Over Sandra Bullock in Adorable Interview Moment: "I'm Sweating"

Kelly Clarkson waited a lifetime for a moment like this.
As seen on the Dec. 8 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 39-year-old singer had the best time interviewing one of her favorite actresses, Sandra Bullock. During their 10-minute sit-down together, the pair constantly broke out into a fit of giggles as they bonded over everything from parenthood to Christmas.
The side-splitting segment began with Sandra, 57, joking that she had voted for Justin Guarini when he competed against Kelly on the first season finale of American Idol. "Look, the good thing is that you won," the actress quipped, prompting a laugh from Kelly. "It doesn't matter who I voted for."
Though Kelly initially tried to play it cool, she adorably ended up having a fangirl moment when Sandra complimented her on her vocal prowess. The cute exchange led both stars to shower each other with praises.
"I'm nervous! I'm sweating!" Kelly told her guest. "You're Sandra Bullock! I'm a huge fan! Literally every movie you've made, I know."
When Sandra pointed out that Kelly's career is just as impressive, the three-time Grammy told her guest that she "can't even look at you for a long period of time" because of how nervous she was to be in her presence.
"I can't even look at me for a long time either," Sandra joked, as Kelly chuckled.
The two continued to trade hilarious quips as the interview went on. At one point, Kelly jumped out of her seat in laughter after Sandra mistakenly thought that the daytime talk show host had called her a "whore."
"It's uncanny how close to, like, my friends you are," Kelly said as she tried to catch her breath. Sandra then responded with a laugh, "Your friends are whores as well?"
The jokes continued when Kelly tried to stick to her talking points. As she attempted to steer the conversation back to Christmas decorations, Sandra quipped that producers must fuming in her earpiece.
"The producers are like, 'Segue to Christmas!'" the Oscar winner joked, before giving a comical nod to Kelly's home décor line. "People have already purchased advertisement that is Christmas-themed, so yes: I love Christmas, especially Christmas at Wayfair."
As Kelly howls with laughter, she told Sandra, "This is a great interview."
Watch the entire exchange in the video above!