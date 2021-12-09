Million Dollar Listing LA's Tracy Tutor Shares What's In Her Bag

We interviewed Tracy because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It's Thursday, which means the weekend is in sight, and most importantly, a new episode of Million Dollar Listing LA airs tonight!

Whether you watch the Bravo show for the drama or to see the beautiful estates, one thing is for sure— Tracy Tutor knows how to close a deal in style!

Although the real estate agent has shared so many facets of her personal life on season 13 of Million Dollar Listing LA, E! asked Tracy to reveal what she keeps in her bag, which is one of the most personal things you can share about yourself in our opinion. And of course, her best advice for women when it comes to becoming the best version of themselves!

"My favorite piece of advice with women about feeling great is to stick to a schedule," Tracy explained. "Set your alarm for an hour earlier for three weeks, form a new habit and make sure that in that hour, you are doing something only for you. That is the best way to start the day."

From Fenty skin tint and Charlottle Tilbury lip liner to healthy snacks and Listerine strips, the contents of Tracy's Christian Dior tote prove she's prepared for anything. For the rest of her must-haves, scroll below!