See Andy Cohen Crash Sarah Jessica Parker's E! Interview at the And Just Like That Premiere

Watch : "And Just Like That" Premiere: See SJP, Kristin Davis & More

The Sex and the City cast is back.

If you couldn't help but wonder what went down at the world premiere of And Just Like That..., you're in luck because E! News captured it all, including the adorable moment Andy Cohen crashed BFF Sarah Jessica Parker's interview.

The embrace between the longtime friends played out during E! News Daily Pop on Thursday, Dec. 9, with Cohen spotting Parker and immediately shouting, "Carrie Bradshaw is here!"

"We haven't seen you in so long! We love you," the Watch What Happens Live host, who was joined by Amy Sedaris, added before turning to E!'s cameras and referencing the famous Sex and the City bus ad. "She's back! She's just like she looked on the bus."

Carrie Bradshaw is indeed back as the first two episodes of And Just Like That... are now streaming on HBO Max, but don't expect to hear anything about what she's up to from the actress who plays her.

"My best and most accurate answer is, you will see," Parker told E! News. "For those that watch, they will understand."