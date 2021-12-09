Revolve Beauty Holiday Gift Guide 2021

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Christmas is right around the corner. If you're still stuck on what to get a few people on your list, why not give the gift of must-have beauty products?
Katie Groover, Social Media and Content Manager for Revolve Beauty, shared her top gift picks for 2021. From a beauty advent calendar filled with products worth over $575 to a wellness set that has everything you need to start the new year off right, to sets from amazing brands like Olaplex, Summer Fridays and Charlotte Tilbury, these are the 10 items you definitely should consider gifting this year. Check those out below.
Revolve Beauty 2021 Advent Calendar
"Our Advent Calendar sold out instantly last year, so this year we brought it back and made it even juicier for the beauty lovers on your list. It has over $575 worth of product for only $125! The best gift."
Olaplex Healthy Hair Essentials
"Perfect for the girl on-the-go! Now available in travel-friendly sizes, this iconic set has everything she needs to repair, hydrate and increase shine."
Slip Limited Edition Celestial Nights Set
"Give the gift of uninterrupted beauty sleep with this cute limited edition sleep mask and scrunchie that's made with 100% long fiber mulberry silk."
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm Trio
"The perfect present for your sister, mom, or yourself with this limited-edition set includes 3 shades of the cult-favorite balm that will leave their pout hydrated and nourished."
Tocca Wonder Collection
"A new fragrance for 2022? It just makes scents! We love this set because it includes 6 choices that they can wear throughout the year to match any mood."
Charlotte Tilbury Iconic Mini Lip Wardrobe
"Upgrade her makeup routine with a set of four mini Matte Revolution lipsticks in the brand's best-selling and celeb-loved shades. We are obsessed with these because they look amazing on every skin tone and have major staying power."
VITRUVI Terracotta Stone Diffuser
"Perfect for the homebody on your list! This must-have diffuser comes in multiple shades to match their aesthetic, can be used with all of their go-to essential oils and doubles as a chic piece of decor."
Slip Skinnie Scrunchie Bauble
"This adorable little ornament is filled with four silk scrunchies that you can hang on the tree or add to their stockings! We love them because they decrease breakage and never leave dents."
Revolve Beauty Self-Care Starter Kit
"Help them kick off their New Year's resolutions early with this wellness set that includes everything they need to take care of themselves from the inside-out."
MALIN+GOETZ Leather Candle
"We love a chic host gift and this is our favorite one to give. It smells incredible, has a unisex scent and it will remind them of the amazing night everyone had each time they light it."
Looking for more great gift ideas to shop? Check out 13 White Elephant Gifts for the Win.