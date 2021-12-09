Josh Duggar Found Guilty of Receiving and Possessing Child Pornography

Watch : TLC Cancels "Counting On" 2 Months After Josh Duggar's Arrest

Content warning: This story discusses child pornography.

Josh Duggar has been found guilty of one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

According to the Associated Press, the 33-year-old reality TV alum was convicted by a jury in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Thursday, Dec. 9 and taken into custody. He now faces up to 20 years in prison, as well as fines up to $250,000 for each count. He is scheduled to be sentenced at a later date.

"We appreciate the jury's lengthy deliberations," Duggar's attorneys Justin Gelfand, Ian Murphy and Travis Story said in a statement to E! News, "we respect the jury's verdict, and we intend to appeal."

Duggar was arrested in April and accused of using the internet to download child sexual abuse material. He was later released on bail. According to a press release shared by the United States Attorney's Office of the Western District of Arkansas, "Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019." Duggar pleaded not guilty to both the count of receipt of child pornography and the count of possession of child pornography at an arraignment that month.