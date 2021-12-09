Jessica Alba Says “People Don’t Want Me to Win” While Addressing Her Haters

Watch : Kate Hudson Reveals Jessica Alba's Husband Was Her Classmate

Jessica Alba is done trying to appease Internet trolls.

In a new video on her YouTube channel released on Wednesday, Dec. 8, the actress and Honest Company founder virtually sat down with Kate Hudson to discuss fitness routines, Kate's upcoming role in Knives Out 2, and the real price of fame—all while getting ready for the day together.

As the two friends chatted and applied their makeup, Kate asked Jessica about her company and if she felt like it was initially taken seriously by others. "I think, Hollywood, it took them a minute to catch up to me," Jessica said. "I've always dealt with haters in this business, I don't know why. People don't want me to win in entertainment."

Kate seemed to sympathize when it came to having to deal with critics. "I feel like it comes to everybody at some point in their career," she replied. "Hollywood is a lot of things: it's a lot of fun, you're creative, you're working with the best people, you're having amazing experiences and you're getting paid to do what you love. And then there's the other side of it which can be intensely brutal. I think everyone has that moment."