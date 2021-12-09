Jessica Alba Says “People Don’t Want Me to Win” While Addressing Her Haters

Jessica Alba is done trying to appease Internet trolls.
In a new video on her YouTube channel released on Wednesday, Dec. 8, the actress and Honest Company founder virtually sat down with Kate Hudson to discuss fitness routines, Kate's upcoming role in Knives Out 2, and the real price of fame—all while getting ready for the day together.
As the two friends chatted and applied their makeup, Kate asked Jessica about her company and if she felt like it was initially taken seriously by others. "I think, Hollywood, it took them a minute to catch up to me," Jessica said. "I've always dealt with haters in this business, I don't know why. People don't want me to win in entertainment."
Kate seemed to sympathize when it came to having to deal with critics. "I feel like it comes to everybody at some point in their career," she replied. "Hollywood is a lot of things: it's a lot of fun, you're creative, you're working with the best people, you're having amazing experiences and you're getting paid to do what you love. And then there's the other side of it which can be intensely brutal. I think everyone has that moment."
Since starring in blockbusters like Fantastic Four and Sin City in the early 2000s, Jessica revealed that the idea of fame has taken on a negative connotation in her mind.
"That's actually my least favorite part of it all," she said. "I can't say I'm not appreciative of the opportunity it's given me to build a business that I'm passionate about but, at the same time, it's definitely not why I've ever loved it."
She also stated that she "didn't really need validation" from anyone outside of the people that use her products.
"It's a brutal business," Kate agreed. "I sometimes think, like, when people have this desire to be famous, it looks interesting on the outside but...put on your seatbelt."
While she "always [has] been a performer" and "loves doing that," Jessica shared that she's developed a real knack for business as well. "I definitely have much more of a business prowess," she added. "I'm pretty good at business naturally. I love to learn, I'm curious, and I think that was something I didn't know about myself that I learned over the last decade."