Brooklyn Beckham's New Hand Tattoo Is a Tribute to His "Bubble" With Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham's love for Nicola Peltz has bubbled over into a new tattoo.

Fans got a peek at his latest ink in an Instagram Stories post shared by his fiancée on Dec. 8. In a sweet snapshot showing Nicola, 26, holding hands with Brooklyn, 22, fans could spot a few words written just below the knuckles of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's eldest son: "our little bubble."

As fans may recall, Brooklyn used the phrase when asked during a November interview with HELLO! if it's been difficult moving away from his family in England and to the U.S. with Nicola.

"No, because I'm marrying my best friend," the photographer—who has a house in Beverly Hills, Calif. with the actress—replied, "so we kind of have our own little bubble together now and it's just really nice."

This isn't Brooklyn's first tattoo honoring his relationship with Nicola. He also has a design of her mom's rosary tattooed on his hand and a letter from his "future wifey" on the back of his neck. Similarly, Nicola has a tattoo of Brooklyn's name on her back.