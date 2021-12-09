The Biggest Revelations From Travis Scott's First Interview After Astroworld Tragedy

Watch : Travis Scott SPEAKS OUT After Astroworld Festival Tragedy

Travis Scott vows to "never" let a tragedy like that of his Astroworld Festival concert happen again.

In his first interview since the Nov. 5 incident, which left 10 people dead, the rapper sat down with Charlamagne tha God to discuss the events that took place during and after the Houston show. At the time of the tragedy, authorities explained at a press conference that the crowd "began to compress towards the front of the stage" causing panic and injuries. "People began to fall out, become unconscious," authorities said, "and it created additional panic."

During his interview with Charlamagne, posted to YouTube on Dec. 9, Travis was asked when he learned things at the concert "got as bad as they did." Travis, who is facing a number of lawsuits following the tragedy, replied, "It wasn't really until minutes until the press conference until I found out exactly what happened. Even after the show, you know, you're just kind of hearing things. I didn't know the exact details until minutes before the press conference."

"Even at that moment you're kind of just like, you know, what?" he continued. "You just went through something and it's like, wait what?"