Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's Fall Outing Will Warm Your Heart

It's getting cold in New York City—but luckily for Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, they have each other to stay warm.

On Wednesday, Dec. 8, the typically private pair was spotted holding hands on a walk, the latest signal that this romance is still going strong. The bundled up couple were dressed for the winter weather, Robert in a puffer jacket and hat covered by a hood while Suki opted for a blush coat, oversized scarf and hat.

The paparazzi snaps mark the latest sighting of the two stars, more than three years after they were first spotted kissing in London. "They are very solid in their relationship," a source told E! News in November. "You can tell he's completely in love with her."

As for wedding bells in their future, that remains to be seen. "Rob and Suki have definitely discussed getting engaged but are in no rush," a source said in October 2020. "Suki is not pressuring him and they are both very committed to each other."