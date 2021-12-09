Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back at Claim She's Had "Plenty of Surgery"

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Slams Pregnancy Speculation on IG

Kourtney Kardashian strikes again with another fiery clapback.

On Dec. 7, the Instagram account @popcultureangel shared a few throwbacks of "the kardashians before they became 'the kardashians.'" After taking the trip down memory lane, one follower headed to the comments section and wrote, "Only one who really didn't change was Kourt." However, not everyone seemed to agree.

"Kourtney got plenty of surgery!" another social media user claimed. "She just did it in an extremely natural way that still complimented her features instead of changed them. Botox, nose job, some sort of butt shot or bbl just to start."

It wasn't long before the Poosh founder herself entered the chat and shut down the speculation. "No better compliment than a too good to be real kind of compliment," Kourtney wrote back, "butt shot and Brazilian butt lift, um, thanks and you were just getting started."

This isn't the first time a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family has called someone out on social media.