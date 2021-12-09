Bethenny Frankel No Longer Has to Pay Jason Hoppy Child Support in Latest Court Battle Update

Watch : Bethenny Frankel Engaged to Paul Bernon After Finalizing Divorce

This Housewife does not have to pay up.

Bethenny Frankel scored another win in her years-long custody battle with ex Jason Hoppy. The Real Housewives of New York City star, 51, doesn't need to pay child support to her ex-husband, her rep tells E! News.

"After having been awarded full legal custody of Bryn in 2020, she now has been awarded primary residential custody of Bryn as well," her rep said in a statement. "She is also no longer required to pay direct child support."

E! News reached out to Jason's lawyer for comment but didn't hear back. Bethenny's lawyer declined to comment.

The couple, who shares one 11-year-old daughter, separated in 2012 before their divorce was finalized earlier this year. In January 2021, a judge finally signed off on the split, and Bethenny soon sparked engagement rumors by flashing a ring in Florida.

Shortly thereafter, a source confirmed to E! News in March that she was engaged to Paul Bernon. They've been Instagram official since 2018, though they had a brief break in 2020.