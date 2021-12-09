E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

No, Madelaine Petsch and Lili Reinhart Didn't Play Kissing Cousins on Riverdale

Following the Dec. 7 episode of Riverdale, Madelaine Petsch explained why that on-screen kiss she shared with Lili Reinhart wasn't a big deal.

By Alyssa Ray, Meriam Bouarrouj Dec 09, 2021 12:38 AMTags
TVExclusivesCelebritiesRiverdaleLili ReinhartMadelaine Petsch
Watch: Sabrina Spellman Heads to "Riverdale": See Kiernan Shipka on Set

Nothing scandalous going on here.

During the Dec. 7 episode of Riverdale, rebranded as Rivervale for the five-episode special event, Madelaine Petsch and Lili Reinhart shared a special kiss while playing 1950s residents of the Archieverse town. While Petsch was portraying Poppy Blossom, an ancestor of her character, Cheryl Blossom, she clarified to E! News that Reinhart's new character in the flashback scene, named Bitsy, wasn't related to Betty Cooper at all.

"I definitely want to set the record straight," she exclusively shared. "In this lineage, we are not cousins...Fans seemed very concerned that it's two cousins kissing. It is not that. She plays a different character completely, she plays a Smith."

For those who need a Riverdale refresher, Betty and Cheryl are indeed related, as their respective great-grandfathers were brothers. So where does Poppy Blossom fall in the family tree? According to Petsch, "That was way before that ever happened."

We can't blame the fans for assuming it was a kissing cousins scenario, since Riverdale has already danced around the incest line in prior episodes. We're, of course, referring to Polly Cooper and Jason Blossom, who were unknowingly third cousins when they got together.

photos
Riverdale: 100th Episode Photos

At least that wasn't an issue during the latest Riverdale episode. However, in typical Riverdale fashion, there was plenty of drama, as Poppy found herself falling for Bitsy, a housewife struggling to embrace her sexual identity.

"I love bringing representation to the screen," Petsch reflected. "It's really a heartbreaking story, to be honest. Bitsy doesn't feel comfortable being authentically who she is and coming out. Obviously, it was a very hard time to be a woman."

Kailey Schwerman/The CW

Reinhart wasn't the only actress that Petsch got to work closely with: In a present day scene, her character got to welcome Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina Spellman to Rivervale. After declaring her love for Shipka, Petsch told E! News that it was "really cool to see Cheryl explore her witchy side with somebody who's been doing it for a long time."

She added, "I would definitely love to see [Sabrina] come back."

Riverdale airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on the CW.

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Turns Heads in Chainmail Dress at 2021 PCAs

2

People's Choice Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

3

Jessica Alba's Bob Will Inspire You to Chop Off Your Hair This Season

4

Brooke Shields Calls Barbara Walters Interview "Practically Criminal"

5

Khloe Kardashian Says She's "Barely in My Own Body Right Now"

Latest News

Joshua Bassett Speaks Out About Remarks Minimizing His Sexual Assault

Exclusive

Madelaine Petsch Explains That Questionable Riverdale Kiss

Rebel Wilson Received Pushback From Her Team About Losing Weight

Exclusive

See This Dolly Parton Doppelgänger's Spot-On "9 to 5" Performance

Exclusive

The Challenge's Casey Cooper Marries Kyle Toups After Baby News

Update!

A Timeline of SJP and Kim Cattrall's Never-Ending "Feud"

Jessica Chastain Defends Jeremy Strong Against "One Sided" Profile