Rebel Wilson Says Her Team Questioned Why She’d Lose Weight After Success as the “Funny Fat Girl”

"With women in particular about their looks, I know what it's like to be a woman who is essentially invisible to most people because of not being seen as traditionally beautiful or whatever," she stated. "It's crazy to try to fit that; it's better to just be the healthiest version."

Since then, Rebel has chronicled the highs and lows of her 40-pound weight-loss journey on Instagram, revealing her "most unhealthiest" point, sharing motivational messages, and hitting her goal weight a month before the end of the 2020.

The decision to share her experience on social media came from wanting to "hopefully help people" on a similar journey as her. She added, "You can't share everything, especially on social media, but what I try to do is share just enough that hopefully people can understand some of the struggles I've been through."

That includes her fertility journey and experience with polycystic ovary syndrome. While speaking to the BBC, Rebel explained that she was "still trying" and that it would be "great if I had my own children," but wasn't certain what the future holds in store.

"I'm trying to not have any expectations set on an outcome," she said, "just that I'm the healthiest I can be. I'm going to try and what will happen will happen."

In November 2020, Rebel shared her experience with weight gain and polycystic ovary syndrome. "I started gaining weight when I was about 20. I had something called PCOS—polycystic ovarian syndrome—and I gained weight rapidly," she told E!. "It's just a hormone imbalance and you gain a lot of weight usually and that's how it manifested in me."

"Sometimes, I feel sad, but then at the same time, I worked my body to my advantage," she reflected. "I like being all sizes. It's just now turning 40, I am more health conscious and thinking of starting a family."