Break Hearts in Style With Olivia Rodrigo's New Casetify Collection

Break up with them over text, but make it chic!

Today, Olivia Rodrigo's collaboration with Casetify was announced, and it's anything but sour! The Hardened Hearts Collection, which drops on 12/15, features five phone case designs and a metal phone strap inspired the "Drivers License" singer's personal style. Now you can set boundaries and block their number with a cute phone case!

"It was really cool to be able to help create this collection with CASETiFY that reflects my vision and keeps sustainability at the forefront of each design," the "Deja Vu" artist revealed.