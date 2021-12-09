The Masked Singer Reveals the Celebrities Inside the Banana Split Costumes

Watch : Mama June & Honey Boo Boo Talk Reuniting for "The Masked Singer"

Now this reveal was a Smash.

During the Dec. 8 episode of The Masked Singer, it was revealed that married duo Katharine McPhee and David Foster were the participants inside the Banana Split costumes. Panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke were clearly excited by this reveal, as they all jumped out of their seats at the end of the episode.

After McPhee compared her experience on The Masked Singer to "a weird circus act," her husband said it was "thrilling" to be involved, especially since he knows McCarthy, Scherzinger and Thicke personally.

While this unmasking may've surprised some, there were plenty of clues pointing to the Smash alum and the 16-time Grammy winner. For starters, during their first performance, in which they performed Pink's rendition of "A Million Dreams," McPhee provided the vocals and Foster accompanied her on the piano. They certainly played into their strengths.

Not to mention, following that same performance, the costumed contestants teased that, while they don't work together all the time, they have collaborated in the past.