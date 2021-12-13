Joe Jonas Just Revealed How Sophie Turner Makes His Holidays Even More Magical

What a man gotta do to have a holiday season like Joe Jonas?
After wrapping up the Jonas Brothers' sold-out Remember This tour in October, the 32-year-old musician has every reason to rest and relax this season. But as the holidays approach, the DNCE member has big plans to celebrate with his family.
"There are a lot of different varieties of food. There are quite a few meals," Joe exclusively teased to E! News. "I'll be having my English dinner this year, which is usually a Sunday roast. As long as there's some Yorkshire pudding and a big turkey or chicken, I'm thrilled!"
Feeling hungry already? Wait, there's more!
"And all the trimmings on the side and my mom's sweet potato casserole that she makes every year," Joe added. "Obviously, food is more of the event than even the day." Perhaps the cherry on top to a delicious holiday is the entertainment. This year, Joe has hopes to watch a few classics with his wife, Sophie Turner.
"You got to watch all of the Christmas movies," he said. "Now, as I have married an English gal, I like to watch Harry Potter. They are very Christmas-y. We just watched Home Alone last night, so Home Alone 2 is next."
The season isn't complete, however, without giving back. This year, Joe is partnering with Uber Eats and Starbucks for the Deliver It Forward program. For the second year in a row, Uber Eats will offer $10 promo codes for customers who order Starbucks via Uber Eats to share with loved ones, and Joe will be giving away 25,000 codes to his followers. He also will be surprising deserving frontline healthcare workers at hospitals in Atlanta.
"I have family that are frontline workers and people close to me, a lot of friends, and I'm just in awe of the hours that they put in daily and putting their lives on the line to protect others," he said. "I definitely encourage everyone to think about what they can do in their own communities, with people that are out there taking care of them."
As Joe prepares to pay it forward, he also is gearing up for a busy 2022. While the artist can't share too many details, he assured fans that he's working on new music. "There's a lot of projects I've been writing and recording for," he teased. "Before you know it, you'll see it or hear them."
Joe also hopes to spend more time on the big screen, including a role in the upcoming war drama, Devotion. While he's spent the past couple of years focused on new music with the Jonas Brothers and DNCE, the acting bug hasn't gone away.
"I really enjoy acting," Joe explained. "It's definitely something I find really intriguing to become close with your character and find a friendship or relationship with the person you are going to portray and how far you want to take it. It's been awhile since I've been able to act…It's definitely something I want to do more of."