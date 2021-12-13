Joe Jonas Just Revealed How Sophie Turner Makes His Holidays Even More Magical

Watch : Hallmark Channel Stars Share Their Favorite Holiday Tunes

What a man gotta do to have a holiday season like Joe Jonas?

After wrapping up the Jonas Brothers' sold-out Remember This tour in October, the 32-year-old musician has every reason to rest and relax this season. But as the holidays approach, the DNCE member has big plans to celebrate with his family.

"There are a lot of different varieties of food. There are quite a few meals," Joe exclusively teased to E! News. "I'll be having my English dinner this year, which is usually a Sunday roast. As long as there's some Yorkshire pudding and a big turkey or chicken, I'm thrilled!"

Feeling hungry already? Wait, there's more!

"And all the trimmings on the side and my mom's sweet potato casserole that she makes every year," Joe added. "Obviously, food is more of the event than even the day." Perhaps the cherry on top to a delicious holiday is the entertainment. This year, Joe has hopes to watch a few classics with his wife, Sophie Turner.