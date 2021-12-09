Where to Buy Beyoncé's Ivy Park x Adidas Halls of Ivy Drop Before It Sells Out!

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

E! shoppers, gird your loins. Beyoncé's Adidas x Ivy Park "Halls of Ivy" collection is about to drop!

Starting at 11 a.m. PST/2:00 p.m. EST, you can gain admission to the Halls of Ivy and shop the highly-anticipated collection on adidas.com for 24 hours. If you luck out today and aren't able to score the sizes or styles you want, fear not! You can shop the collection at select global retailers tomorrow.

In case today's drop is news to you, here's what you can expect from Ivy Park's fifth collaborative collection with Adidas. "Halls of Ivy" features 89 apparel styles, four footwear styles and 11 accessory styles in sizes XXXS-4XL/1X-4X with prices ranging from $45 to $600.

Additionally, you can help your little ones look fresh for their return from winter break with the 34 apparel styles and one Ultra Boost footwear style offered in the academia-inspired collection.