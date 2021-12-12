John Legend's Cozy Holiday Plans With Chrissy Teigen Have Us Craving Family Time

Watch : Necessary Realness: Morgan's DREAM Holiday Dinner Guest List

Bring out the eggnog and gather around the table! It's the most wonderful time of the year to eat.

With Christmas quickly approaching, John Legend is preparing for the special day by decorating the house and releasing a new holiday song with LG SIGNATURE titled "You Deserve It All."

Although gifts and presents are nice to receive this time of year, there's nothing quite like a delicious meal from his wife Chrissy Teigen.

"Well, as you know, I am married to someone who is a very good cook. She makes a really mean beef Wellington during the holidays," John exclusively shared with E! News. "We love having that for Christmas Eve dinner and so many great pies and desserts. Chrissy's best dessert, in my opinion, is her sweet potato streusel pie."

The Voice coach added, "It's just amazing. We'll be packing on the pounds this holiday season."

But as any parent knows, the holiday season isn't just about food: The pressure is on for Santa to deliver the best gifts and toys.