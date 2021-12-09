E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
The Real Housewives of Miami's Sassy Season 4 Taglines Revealed

It's about to get real in Magic City! As The Real Housewives of Miami returns for season four on Dec. 16, and E! News has your exclusive first look at the cast's new taglines. Watch now.

Watch: Did Kim Kardashian Throw Shade at Larsa Pippen?

This winter is about to get a whole lot hotter. 

The Real Housewives of Miami are officially back thanks to a revival on NBCUniversal's streaming platform Peacock, and E! News can officially reveal the RHOM cast's spicy new taglines.

A sneak peek at season four, which premieres Thursday, Dec. 16, shows returning Housewives Alexia EchevarriaLisa Hochstein and Larsa Pippen butting heads with newcomers Guerdy Abraira, Dr. Nicole Martin and Julia Lemigova, the first openly LGBTQIA+ Housewife to be cast in Real Housewives history. 

Larsa checks co-star Nicole, slamming the physician by asking, "Who the f--k are you?." Meanwhile, Larsa's single life since separating from her NBA superstar husband Scottie Pippen has some Housewives seeing double: Is Larsa "trying to become the new Kim Kardashian," as one RHOM cast member questions in the trailer?

As former WAG Larsa shuts down haters with her quippy tagline, "It's my game now, and the fans are going wild!"  

Meanwhile, Julia, who is married to famed tennis pro Martina Navratilova, quips in her tagline, "Life is like tennis. You could win at singles, but doubles is always more fun."

The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

Lisa jokes about her plastic surgeon husband with, "My husband built the perfect wife, and I built the perfect life."

Hear all of the Housewives' head-turning taglines below!

Adriana de MouraMarysol Patton and Kiki Barth will also appear as friends of the Housewives. 

The Real Housewives of Miami season four premieres on Thursday, Dec. 16 on Peacock. The first three episodes will be available the day of premiere, with new episodes dropping on Thursdays thereafter.

Binge the first three RHOM seasons and all of your favorite Real Housewives franchises also on Peacock. 

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Meet a 22-Year-Old "Stuck" in a Kid's Body With I Am Shauna Rae

