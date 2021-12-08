Jessica Chastain Defends "Lovely" Jeremy Strong Against "Incredibly One Sided" Article

Watch : Nicholas Braun Cried Over His "Succession" Emmy Nomination

This New Yorker article calls for a game of good tweet/bad tweet.

Writer Michael Schulman profiled Succession star Jeremy Strong for the New Yorker ahead of the season three finale. In the lengthy and detailed article, Schulman reveals the actor's dedication to playing Kendall Roy, including sustaining injuries for the role—he impacted his tibia and femur in one scene and fractured his foot in another—and how his co-stars view him.

One quote that has drawn a lot of attention comes from Kieran Culkin, who said, "After the first season, he said something to me like, 'I'm worried that people might think that the show is a comedy.' And I said, 'I think the show is a comedy.' He thought I was kidding."

Other cast and crew members discussed Strong's intense nature during filming, with Brian Cox expressing concern, especially considering Jeremy has injured himself twice on set. "The result that Jeremy gets is always pretty tremendous," Cox said. "I just worry about what he does to himself. I worry about the crises he puts himself through in order to prepare."