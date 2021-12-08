Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh Holiday Gift Guide Will Have You Feeling Good

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Finding the perfect gift for your loved one is not an impossible task, but it's definitely no easy feat.
Luckily, our favorite curators of all things wellness, beauty and fashion, a.k.a Kourtney Kardashian and her Poosh team, just released a holiday gift guide that will take the stress and second-guessing out of your holiday shopping efforts. From vegan beauty and haircare products to chic activewear and sex toys, there's something for everyone in Poosh's Feeling Good for the Holidays Mailer!
Below, we rounded up our favorite products from Poosh's gift guide that we want for ourself!
Slip Star Dust Pure Silk Skinny Hair Tie Set
Add some sparkle to your mane while protecting your precious locks. Talk about the ultimate stocking stuffer or White Elephant gift!
Gold Profection22™ Mask
Featuring adaptogenic reishi, naturally derived AHAs and broad-spectrum oil, this luxurious mask helps with a variety of skin concerns like uneven texture, fine lines and dullness. It's a must for the skincare guru on your list!
Slip Crystal Skinny Scrunchie Set - Disco Fever
Whether you're breaking a sweat, doing your skincare routine or running around town doing your shopping, these silk scrunchies will keep hair out of your face while uping the festive factor of your outfit.
Botanical Repair™ Rich Strengthening Set ($156 Value)
Could your mane use some TLC? Look no further than this set that works to repair, cleanse and condition your hair. In this value kit, you'll get Aveda's botanical repair™ shampoo, conditioner and hair masque, plus an Aveda x 3.1 Phillip Lim limited-edition scrunchie trio!
SmartSweets Variety Pack (7-Count)
Treat yourself to something sweet without the guilt! We are truly obsessed with SmartSweet's delicious, low sugar candy. They make the perfect gift for your loved ones who have a sweet tooth!
Dame Eva Hands-Free Vibrator
Whether you're single or coupled up, this tiny but mighty, hands-free clitoral vibrator is for you. It has three intensity levels to help you customize your experience, plus flexible wings that tuck snugly under your labia.
Intelligent Change The Best Year Journal
If you're hoping to start new habits in 2022, you'll definitely want to pick up one of these journals. It includes guided prompts, inspiring quotes and space to write out your goals and dreams.
Untamed Legging Snake Print Black
Upgrade your loved one's activewear collection just in time for the new year! This set from L'Couture is not only super flattering and stylish, but it will support you while you break a sweat.
14K Yellow Gold Sagittarius Diamond Pendant
This gorgeous 14K yellow gold zodiac necklace will certainly make you the MVP of the holiday season!
Slip Silk Pillowcase
Kiss bedhead goodbye! These luxurious pillowcases aim to reduce hair breakage and increase the effectiveness of your topical skincare products.
