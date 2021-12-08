E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh Holiday Gift Guide Will Have You Feeling Good

Stuck on what to get your loved one? There's something for everyone in Poosh's holiday gift guide.

By Emily Spain Dec 08, 2021 9:50 PMTags
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Finding the perfect gift for your loved one is not an impossible task, but it's definitely no easy feat.

Luckily, our favorite curators of all things wellness, beauty and fashion, a.k.a Kourtney Kardashian and her Poosh team, just released a holiday gift guide that will take the stress and second-guessing out of your holiday shopping efforts. From vegan beauty and haircare products to chic activewear and sex toys, there's something for everyone in Poosh's Feeling Good for the Holidays Mailer!

Below, we rounded up our favorite products from Poosh's gift guide that we want for ourself!

Kris Jenner's Holiday Gift Picks Have Us In The Kris-mas Spirit

Slip Star Dust Pure Silk Skinny Hair Tie Set

Add some sparkle to your mane while protecting your precious locks. Talk about the ultimate stocking stuffer or White Elephant gift!

$45
Nordstrom
$45
Ulta

Gold Profection22™ Mask

Featuring adaptogenic reishi, naturally derived AHAs and broad-spectrum oil, this luxurious mask helps with a variety of skin concerns like uneven texture, fine lines and dullness. It's a must for the skincare guru on your list!

$92
Ambari

Slip Crystal Skinny Scrunchie Set - Disco Fever

Whether you're breaking a sweat, doing your skincare routine or running around town doing your shopping, these silk scrunchies will keep hair out of your face while uping the festive factor of your outfit.

$45
Ulta
$45
Neiman Marcus

Botanical Repair™ Rich Strengthening Set ($156 Value)

Could your mane use some TLC? Look no further than this set that works to repair, cleanse and condition your hair. In this value kit, you'll get Aveda's botanical repair™ shampoo, conditioner and hair masque, plus an Aveda x 3.1 Phillip Lim limited-edition scrunchie trio!

$131
Aveda

SmartSweets Variety Pack (7-Count)

Treat yourself to something sweet without the guilt! We are truly obsessed with SmartSweet's delicious, low sugar candy. They make the perfect gift for your loved ones who have a sweet tooth!

$26
Amazon

Dame Eva Hands-Free Vibrator

Whether you're single or coupled up, this tiny but mighty, hands-free clitoral vibrator is for you. It has three intensity levels to help you customize your experience, plus flexible wings that tuck snugly under your labia.

$135
Dame
$135
Amazon

Intelligent Change The Best Year Journal

If you're hoping to start new habits in 2022, you'll definitely want to pick up one of these journals. It includes guided prompts, inspiring quotes and space to write out your goals and dreams.

$25
The Paper Store

Untamed Legging Snake Print Black

Upgrade your loved one's activewear collection just in time for the new year! This set from L'Couture is not only super flattering and stylish, but it will support you while you break a sweat.

$85
L'Couture
Bra $69
L'Couture

14K Yellow Gold Sagittarius Diamond Pendant

This gorgeous 14K yellow gold zodiac necklace will certainly make you the MVP of the holiday season! 

$990
Brilliant Earth

Slip Silk Pillowcase

Kiss bedhead goodbye! These luxurious pillowcases aim to reduce hair breakage and increase the effectiveness of your topical skincare products.

$89
Revolve
$89
Amazon

Ready for more gifting inspiration? Check out Candace Cameron Bure's holiday gift guide!

