We're Staging a Meet-Cute Between You and These 15 Secrets About The Holiday

Watch : Celebrate the Holidays With "The Holiday": E! News Rewind

Are you looking for corny in your life? Well, put on The Holiday.

Nancy Meyers' rom-com starring Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jack Black and Jude Law came out on Dec. 8, 2006, with one of the rom-com genre's greatest writers gifting viewers with two love stories to swoon over as two women agree to swap homes for the holidays.

While the movie went on to gross over $205 million at the box office and became a Christmas classic, Meyers, who also directed Something's Gotta Give and It's Complicated, was initially devastated when it only made $12 million during its opening weekend and some critics were less than cheerful in their reviews.

"So, for many years, I didn't see it, but then audiences found it over the years," Meyers admitted to Vulture last December. "It wasn't that I didn't watch it because I lost faith in it—it was that I felt badly. It was always something I felt badly about."

But thanks to fans reaching out to her on Instagram, especially during the Coronavirus pandemic, Meyers continued, "It has brought so much joy to me because of people's response to it."