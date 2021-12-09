E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Project Runway Preview: See a Fashion Icon & a Past Winner Surprise the Season 19 Contestants

These Project Runway season 19 designers are in the presence of two icons! Watch an exclusive preview of a music legend and a past winner making a huge splash in the workroom.

Watch: "Project Runway's" IMPRESSIVE "Unconventional Challenge"

Forget about work, these designers "Just Wanna Have Fun"! 

During this exclusive sneak peek at tonight's episode of Project Runwayairing Thursday, Dec. 9 on Bravo, mentor Christian Siriano introduces two surprise celebrity guests for the designers: Cyndi Lauper and last season's winner, Geoffrey Mac. And the season 19 contestants cannot contain their shock! 

"I don't have your models right now but I do have a special surprise," Christian teases as Geoffrey and Cyndi strut into the workroom. Cyndi looks especially fashionable debuting a hot pink-streaked short hairdo. 

All the contestants' jaws (rightfully!) drop after seeing the two stars. "Cyndi, the one and only," designer Zayden gushes in a separate confessional, "And Geoffrey, the winner of Project Runway, come in and we're all, like, starstruck." 

Christian calls GrammyEmmy and Tony Award-winning musician Cyndi "an icon of music and fashion," as Geoffrey describes his special bond with the legendary "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" singer-songwriter. 

Project Runway Winners: Where Are They Now?

"The whole competition I was doubting myself constantly," Geoffrey reflects. "After I won the Cyndi Lauper challenge, it changed everything for me. I just got a lot more confident." 

Now it's the season 19 designers' chance to wow Cyndi!  

Watch the sweet sneak peek above. 

Project Runway airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

