Here's the Thing Alicia Keys Vows to Never Do to Her Husband Swizz Beatz

There's nothing Alicia Keys loves like a good dare!
However, after the singer-songwriter's fans sent her several at her own request, one stuck out as simply too risky: "Prank your husband, Swizz Beatz."
Why? As Alicia exclusively shared during E! News' Daily Pop on Wednesday, Dec. 8, "Let me tell you, he is the world's best pranker."
"He can think of the craziest things," she added, noting that she told the fan who made the dare there was "absolutely" no way she could go through with it. "He takes it all the way, like he knows how to go all the way."
On a happier note, Swizz also knows how to make Alicia "feel my most powerful self," she gushed. "He's always encouraging what it is that I'm envisioning. I love that there's a support there. He always says we're both of our own bosses, we're our own individuals, and I think that's really powerful to know."
The couple is currently gearing up to celebrate the holidays with their two children—Genesis, 6, and Egypt, 11—which Alicia revealed typically involves lots of cooking, board games and music.
"We love the spiritual part of the holidays," she said. "We love the real connection and the real energy."
In the meantime, Alicia's preparing for the release of her brand new double(!) album, KEYS.
"It really was all inspired by me just on the piano," she explained on Daily Pop. "The first half of the album is 'Originals' and it really is super stripped back piano. It's bluesy, it's soulful, it's, you know, that songwriter kind of big melodies that you can sing."
Then there's the second side of the album, which is called "Unlocked."
"We took the originals of the album and sampled it, me and my brother Mike WiLL [Made It]," Alicia said. "I don't think anybody's done it before."
KEYS is out Friday, Dec. 10.
