Here's the Thing Alicia Keys Vows to Never Do to Her Husband Swizz Beatz

Watch : Alicia Keys Dishes About New Music & Husband Swizz Beatz

There's nothing Alicia Keys loves like a good dare!

However, after the singer-songwriter's fans sent her several at her own request, one stuck out as simply too risky: "Prank your husband, Swizz Beatz."

Why? As Alicia exclusively shared during E! News' Daily Pop on Wednesday, Dec. 8, "Let me tell you, he is the world's best pranker."

"He can think of the craziest things," she added, noting that she told the fan who made the dare there was "absolutely" no way she could go through with it. "He takes it all the way, like he knows how to go all the way."

On a happier note, Swizz also knows how to make Alicia "feel my most powerful self," she gushed. "He's always encouraging what it is that I'm envisioning. I love that there's a support there. He always says we're both of our own bosses, we're our own individuals, and I think that's really powerful to know."