6 Personal Revelations From Jennifer Aniston's Most Candid Interview in Years

Watch : Reese Witherspoon & Jennifer Aniston on "Morning Show" Return

Jennifer Aniston is giving the morning shows something to talk about.

On Wednesday, Dec. 8, The Hollywood Reporter shared an extensive interview with the Friends star, in which she celebrated the success of The Morning Show on AppleTV+ and looked back on her years playing Rachel Green on NBC's iconic hit.

Although Jennifer is filled with many happy memories working alongside real-life besties including Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox, the years of tabloid speculation about her personal life took a toll.

"I was the girl next door, the damsel in distress, the brokenhearted—your traditional rom-com themes," she shared with the publication. "And at a certain point, it was like, ‘Can't we do something else? Am I just on this part of the cereal aisle? Like, will I ever get to be a bountiful Kashi or some sort of oatmeal, or am I going to be Fruit Loops forever?'"

With a series of projects lined up including a Murder Mystery sequel with Adam Sandler, Jennifer, 52, believes she's just getting started.