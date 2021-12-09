Terry Bradshaw Hilariously Tries TikTok on The Bradshaw Bunch

Watch : Erin Bradshaw Pulls Off Christmas During Summertime

TikTok trouble.

Terry Bradshaw and his eight-year-old granddaughter Zurie were back in business on tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch, and this time, they had their entrepreneurial sights set on TikTok.

Zurie's mom Lacey technically didn't want her on the app, but as Terry cleverly pointed out when the two were brainstorming ideas, "Well, she's not here right now!"

Plus, they needed a win after their failed "Slime Balls Inc." venture. Who could've guessed that selling slime for 15 cents on the side of the road wouldn't turn a profit?!

"We're gonna do this TikTok thing and it's gonna make us a lot of money, because I gotta be honest with you little lady, our last try, Slime Balls, did not go well for us," Terry told his granddaughter.

That's all in the past, though. "TikTok's gonna be huge," he added. "We're gonna make some bucks. Don't worry about your mom. We'll take care of that."