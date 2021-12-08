E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
You Have to See Cardi B's Sexy Backstage Photoshoot at the 2021 People's Choice Awards

Get ready to party with Cardi B!

Pop culture's biggest night the 2021 People's Choice Awards brought together a stunning roster of celebrities across film, TV, music, sports, social media and more last night, Dec. 7, in Santa Monica, CA.

From gorgeous hair transformations to jaw-dropping outfits, the star-studded style did not disappoint. The night's unforgettable fashion wouldn't be complete without one of Hollywood's most in-demand "It" girls herself: Cardi.

The 29-year-old rapper and mother was all smiles in sequins when she posed for E!'s exclusive portrait studio backstage at this year's PCAs. Bringing the razzle-dazzle, Playboy's new Creative Director in Residence struck countless stunning poses in a form-fitting gown that showed off the "Up" singer's gorgeous figure.

When she wasn't turning the PCAs into her own personal photo shoot, Cardi presented Halle Berry with the People's Icon Award—and the rapper's introduction was both heartwarming and hilarious, which we totally expected.

"Halle Berry is one of my heroes," Cardi said about the Bruised actress. "She's strong, she's brilliant and she was the first woman of color to win an Academy Award for Best Actress. She let little girls like me dream big, inspiring us to reach the stars and break records of our own, which I did by the way. Lots of them."

People's Choice Awards 2021: Red Carpet Fashion

Check out the "Pressed" rapper's must-see pretty-in-pink photoshoot below.

The"Up" singer was all smiles in sequins.

Playboy's new Creative Director in Residence brought the razzle-dazzle to this fun photoshoot.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper showed off her silhouette in style.

Cardi's 2021 PCAs lewk is proof she was born to flex.

The happy mother was beaming with ease.

The "Pressed" rapper oozed sex appeal in this va-va-voom gown.

She's ready to party (with Cardi)!

The 29-year-old rapper was having a blast backstage.

Strike a pose! 

The Hustlers superstar always understands the assignment.

Fashion icon, behavior!

