Meet the 22-Year-Old "Stuck" in a Kid's Body With I Am Shauna Rae Sneak Peek

Watch : TLC's "I Am Shauna Rae": Exclusive Sneak Peek

She's just trying to act her age!

Meet Shauna Rae, a woman who is frequently mistaken for a child due to side effects from surviving a rare form of brain cancer as a baby.

"If you were to look at me, you would think I'm just a normal little girl doing normal little girl things with my fun, crazy family," the 22-year-old star of TLC's new docuseries I Am Shauna Rae explains in an exclusive trailer. "But the truth is: I'm not a little girl. I'm a woman, a 22-year-old woman stuck in the body of an 8-year-old."

Shauna was diagnosed with brain cancer at 6 months old and underwent a life-saving chemotherapy treatment that rendered her pituitary gland almost dormant, meaning that Shauna stopped growing. Today she's only 3 feet and 10 inches tall, the average height of an 8-year-old.

I Am Shauna Rae follows Shauna as she goes barhopping, gets a tattoo and takes a pole-dancing class. The new TLC series premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 11.