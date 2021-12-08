E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Khloe Kardashian Says She's "Barely in My Own Body Right Now"

Khloe Kardashian's blasé expression at the People's Choice Awards did not impress some viewers. The Good American founder later defended her look on Twitter, asking fans "not to tear her apart."

By Kisha Forde Dec 08, 2021 8:20 PMTags
TwitterKardashiansCelebritiesKhloe Kardashian

No shady side-eyes here: Khloe Kardashian is requesting that fans not "read into anything."
 
After the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum attended the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 7 with sister Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner, one viewer made a comment on Twitter about Khloe's facial expression during Halle Berry's acceptance speech, calling it an "'I don't care' sort of look."
 
"That's disappointing my face gave that expression," Khloe tweeted in response later that evening. "Halle Berry is such a force. Absolutely stunning and beyond talented. Tbh, I'm barely in my own body right now. Please don't read into anything. Also please don't tear me apart because you assumed something."
 
Immediately after hitting send on her tweet, Khloe received support from other users, congratulating the reality star and her family on their win. (Khloe, Kim and mom Kris took home the award for Best Reality Show of 2021 during the star-studded evening.)

photos
Khloe Kardashian's Best Moments of the Decade

One person wrote, "Love you Khloé, sorry you had to read such nasty tweets. I hope you had a wonderful night," to which she responded, "I love you, thank you for always being so sweet. I am going to log off of Twitter on a positive note."

Trending Stories

1

Jessica Alba's Bob Will Inspire You to Chop Off Your Hair This Season

2

Khloe Kardashian Turns Heads in Chainmail Dress at 2021 PCAs

3

People's Choice Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Khloe's latest social media statement comes just days after news broke that her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, who is father to her 3-year-old daughter True, is being sued by a woman named Maralee Nichols over pregnancy and child-related expenses. E! News confirmed that Maralee gave birth to a baby boy on Dec. 6.

In his own lawsuit, filed in Houston, Tristan confirmed that he'd had sex with Maralee while celebrating his 30th birthday in March. Three months later, E! News confirmed he and Khloe split after rekindling their relationship last fall.
 
Amid news of the paternity suit, a source previously told E! News that Khloe was "ignoring the noise" and is "focused on co-parenting."

Trending Stories

1

Jessica Alba's Bob Will Inspire You to Chop Off Your Hair This Season

2

People's Choice Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

3

Khloe Kardashian Turns Heads in Chainmail Dress at 2021 PCAs

4
Exclusive

Summer House Teases Craig Conover, Kristin Cavallari Rumors

5

Khloe Kardashian Says She's "Barely in My Own Body Right Now"

Latest News

Why Josh Hartnett's Decision to Leave Hollywood Was "the Best Thing"

Exclusive

Alicia Keys Promises Her Husband Swizz Beatz She'll Never Do This

6 Revelations From Jennifer Aniston's Most Candid Interview in Years

Exclusive

You Have to See Cardi B's Sexy Backstage Photoshoot at the 2021 PCAs

Kristen Bell’s New Netflix Show Has Us Seeing Very Strange Things

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings Will Continue to Host Jeopardy

Khloe Kardashian Says She's "Barely in My Own Body Right Now"