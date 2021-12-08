Khloe Kardashian Says She's "Barely in My Own Body Right Now"

No shady side-eyes here: Khloe Kardashian is requesting that fans not "read into anything."
After the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum attended the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 7 with sister Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner, one viewer made a comment on Twitter about Khloe's facial expression during Halle Berry's acceptance speech, calling it an "'I don't care' sort of look."
"That's disappointing my face gave that expression," Khloe tweeted in response later that evening. "Halle Berry is such a force. Absolutely stunning and beyond talented. Tbh, I'm barely in my own body right now. Please don't read into anything. Also please don't tear me apart because you assumed something."
Immediately after hitting send on her tweet, Khloe received support from other users, congratulating the reality star and her family on their win. (Khloe, Kim and mom Kris took home the award for Best Reality Show of 2021 during the star-studded evening.)
Khloe's latest social media statement comes just days after news broke that her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, who is father to her 3-year-old daughter True, is being sued by a woman named Maralee Nichols over pregnancy and child-related expenses. E! News confirmed that Maralee gave birth to a baby boy on Dec. 6.
In his own lawsuit, filed in Houston, Tristan confirmed that he'd had sex with Maralee while celebrating his 30th birthday in March. Three months later, E! News confirmed he and Khloe split after rekindling their relationship last fall.
Amid news of the paternity suit, a source previously told E! News that Khloe was "ignoring the noise" and is "focused on co-parenting."