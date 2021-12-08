TikTok's Anna Sitar and Josh "Bru" Brubaker Finally Confirm Their Romance

#NewCoupleAlert!
TikTok's Anna Sitar and Josh "Bru" Brubaker have finally confirmed their relationship. On Dec. 7, the social media stars posted videos verifying what their followers have long suspected: They're dating!
"You already know :)," Anna, a.k.a. @annaxsitar, wrote to her 11.1 million followers. Her post featured several cute clips of the couple cuddling, dancing and sharing a kiss. Bru, otherwise called @bruontheradio, also told his 3.7 million followers to "act shocked" as he shared several sweet snapshots of the duo.
"Texting my parents back in March," he wrote over the footage. "'Hey mom and dad, I met a fellow Michigander here in L.A.'"
Needless to say, their fans were thrilled about the news. "OMFG!!!!! THE OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT!!!" one commenter wrote. "SO SO SO HAPPY FOR U." Added another follower, "THE INTERNET IS ABOUT TO SHATTER IN THE BEST TYPE OF WAY."
Others couldn't resist celebrating with a few "Bru" puns, including "THIS IS THE MOST BRUTIFUL TIKTOK I HAVE SEEN," and "Omg finally the wait was BRUtal."
As noted, the announcement wasn't a huge surprise to Anna and Bru's fans. After all, they've been hinting at their romance for a while. Just a few days ago, Anna, who was recently named one of TikTok's breakthrough stars, posted about "dating your internet crush." And on Nov. 25, she shared a video and wrote, "When u were a single pringle and one day someone started texting u and never stopped."
And those weren't the only recent clues to the relationship. Last month, Anna and Bru both posted videos featuring a basketball game in Michigan and time spent with family.
"When three months ago you were just mutuals on TikTok," he wrote at the time, "and now we're in Michigan together meeting my parents."
But wait, there's more! As Jordyn Woodruff from Barstool Sports pointed out, Anna, who frequently shares her "Another Day, Another Starbies" reviews, posted a video of herself in Las Vegas with a mystery man last month and gave a glimpse of someone wearing red shoes, which just so happen to be the same pair of sneakers Bru has. About a week later, Bru, also called the "CEO of Radio Tik Tok," posted a video in which followers could spot the top of Anna's head.
Overall, fans were pretty impressed with their social media sleuthing. "The way your [ENTIRE followbase] became detectives," one commenter wrote. "Congrats guys."