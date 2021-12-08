TikTok's Anna Sitar and Josh "Bru" Brubaker Finally Confirm Their Romance

Watch : Most Viral TikToks of 2020: VidBits

#NewCoupleAlert!

TikTok's Anna Sitar and Josh "Bru" Brubaker have finally confirmed their relationship. On Dec. 7, the social media stars posted videos verifying what their followers have long suspected: They're dating!

"You already know :)," Anna, a.k.a. @annaxsitar, wrote to her 11.1 million followers. Her post featured several cute clips of the couple cuddling, dancing and sharing a kiss. Bru, otherwise called @bruontheradio, also told his 3.7 million followers to "act shocked" as he shared several sweet snapshots of the duo.

"Texting my parents back in March," he wrote over the footage. "'Hey mom and dad, I met a fellow Michigander here in L.A.'"

Needless to say, their fans were thrilled about the news. "OMFG!!!!! THE OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT!!!" one commenter wrote. "SO SO SO HAPPY FOR U." Added another follower, "THE INTERNET IS ABOUT TO SHATTER IN THE BEST TYPE OF WAY."

Others couldn't resist celebrating with a few "Bru" puns, including "THIS IS THE MOST BRUTIFUL TIKTOK I HAVE SEEN," and "Omg finally the wait was BRUtal."