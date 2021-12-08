E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

What James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss' Vanderpump Rules Co-Stars Really Think of Their Breakup

Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval are sharing their reactions to James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss ending their engagement. Find out what they had to say below!

Dec 08, 2021
Watch: "Vanderpump Rules" Stars James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss SPLIT

A shocking split. 

Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval did not see James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss' split coming.

In fact, as Ariana revealed during Bravo's Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, Dec. 7, she was "absolutely floored" when she first discovered her friends and co-stars were calling off their engagement. 

James and Raquel announced the news themselves on Sunday, Dec. 5, but Andy Cohen revealed that he and the Vanderpump Rules cast learned of the break-up while filming the season nine reunion.

"We were just at Disneyland with them like two days before that and I never would've thought anything was amiss," Ariana added on WWHL. "So it was very shocking."

Tom felt the same, describing the split as "probably the most surprising moment that we've had on Vanderpump Rules, like, in years."

Do either of the reality TV personalities think James and Raquel's break-up is permanent, though?

Andy asked as much, and Ariana admitted that after watching Raquel document "moving out" of the apartment she previously shared with James, it "feels very real." 

James has since taken to social media as well, posting a mirror selfie on Tuesday, Dec. 7 with the caption, "Last day of filming today and what a year it has been (to say the least)."

He continued, "today one chapter ends and a new chapter truly begins for me. Not sure what I'm going to do but I do know one thing, I will continue my journey without alcohol, I will find my true self and the music never dies."

"Thank you to all my friends that have reached out I appreciate you all so much," James added. "Cheers."

Just two days prior, James and Raquel had shared their joint statement: "After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement. We love each other very much, but we aren't in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love."

The couple first met on New Year's Eve in 2015 when James was DJing at a party. They got engaged this May after James popped the question with a Coachella-themed proposal.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

