From Gossip Girl to Emily in Paris, Jeremy O. Harris Is Everywhere & We Are Here For it

You may not recognize his name yet, but you definitely know Jeremy O. Harris' work.
That's because there's hardly a 2021 buzzworthy project that Harris wasn't a part of. Let's start with the fact that Harris wrote one of Broadway's hottest tickets, Slave Play, which made history at the 2021 Tony Awards with a whopping 12 nominations, including for Best Play. Harris also made the rounds on the film awards circuit for co-writing Zola, which landed two Gotham Award nominations for stars Taylour Paige and Colman Domingo.
"I don't consider myself being on top of the world," Harris exclusively joked to E! News. "I'm just trying to live right now, you know what I mean? I spent so much of my twenties hoping that the work I was doing would be seen, or hoping that I would be able to do a lot of different types of things because I had so many different interests. I felt really outside looking in and now I feel like I've been invited inside."
Harris even made a cameo on HBO Max's Gossip Girl as himself—and debuted a first look at his upcoming play The Bloody and Lamentable Tale of Aaron, an inspired sequel to William Shakespeare's Titus Andronicus.
A Gossip Girl fan tweeted that they were "absolutely dying" watching Harris' "imaginary play" in the series, to which Harris clarified that "the play is real."
Harris wrote, "I visited the writers room to find out the tenor of my ep then wrote my dream @PublicTheaterNY play for @gossipgirl after chatting w @Anthologist [showrunner Joshua Safran]."
The Yale alum added, "[Public Theater artistic director] Oskar Eustis turned to me upon seeing it and said, 'Can we commission this?' And I had a contract the next day!"
Now Harris shows off his acting chops once more playing a British luxury designer in season deux of Emily in Paris, now streaming on Netflix. A petty social media post pits Harris' character Gregory Elliott Dupre against the titular Emily (Lily Collins) as a fashion feud erupts. Oh mon dieu!
"The first day on set like the first day of school. I was so, so nervous because I had been watching these people as such abstract figures," Harris revealed. "I felt like I was folded into the main cast and the main crew of the show effortlessly, in such a way that when they asked me if I would be excited as coming back as Gregory, it felt like I was going back to family I had a great vacation with already."
So where can we see Harris next?
He'll be back behind-the-scenes once again for HBO Max as co-producer for Euphoria season two and also working to develop a yet-untitled TV pilot for the streaming service.
"I've been getting to enjoy a lot of different modes that I always aspired to," Harris explained. "I am just saying yes to the things that bring me joy when I have this time. I am really trying to treasure it as much as possible."
Until we see Harris again, we'll be stanning Harris' scene-stealing Emily in Paris alter-ego...and yes, Harris hinted at a season three appearance!
Emily in Paris is now streaming on Netflix.