Nick Cannon Defends Decision to Return to Work After Death of 5-Month-Old Son

While appearing on his talk show, Nick Cannon also thanked fans for their support as he grieves the loss of his son with Alyssa Scott. "You guys give me a reason to get up," he said.

Instead of taking it one day at a time, Nick Cannon is focused on taking it five minutes at a time. 

After announcing the death of his and Alyssa Scott's 5-month-old baby boy Zen following a battle with brain cancer, the talk-show host taped another episode of The Nick Cannon Show where he addressed his mindset. 

"A lot of people keep asking me, ‘Why you even at work?' Especially my family," he shared on the Dec. 8 episode. "'Boy you need to go sit down somewhere. You got too many jobs already anyway!' I appreciate all that advice and I know it comes from a place of care but to me this isn't work. This is love."

Just one day before, Nick had the opportunity to celebrate the life of his youngest son who transitioned over the weekend. During the show, the artist recalled visiting the ocean on Dec. 5 where he was able to hold his son "for the last time."

According to the DJ, Tuesday was "a little easier" than today. "Yesterday, I was so laser focused and even numb, you know what I mean? I had to get it done," he explained. "Today, I'm a little torn. I'm a little confused. Because it's a hurting thing."

Nick said he was continuing with the show in hopes that he can be "the light." He also took time to thank Alyssa and the rest of his family for doing their best.  

"People are wondering how she is doing. She is making it five minutes at a time, you know what I mean?" he shared. "You never know how strong you are until being strong is the only option. We here. We smiling through the pain."

Nick added, "If I wasn't here, I'd be probably be in bed, curled up. But you guys give me a reason to get up and get out of bed each and every day."

Nick is also dad to his and Mariah Carey's 10-year-old twins Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon. He also shares Golden "Sagon" Cannon, 4, and Powerful Queen Cannon, 12 months, with Brittany Bell, and 5-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon with Abby De La Rosa.

The Nick Cannon Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings online

