Nick Cannon Defends Decision to Return to Work After Death of 5-Month-Old Son

Watch : How Nick Cannon Feels the Day After Son's Death

Instead of taking it one day at a time, Nick Cannon is focused on taking it five minutes at a time.

After announcing the death of his and Alyssa Scott's 5-month-old baby boy Zen following a battle with brain cancer, the talk-show host taped another episode of The Nick Cannon Show where he addressed his mindset.

"A lot of people keep asking me, ‘Why you even at work?' Especially my family," he shared on the Dec. 8 episode. "'Boy you need to go sit down somewhere. You got too many jobs already anyway!' I appreciate all that advice and I know it comes from a place of care but to me this isn't work. This is love."

Just one day before, Nick had the opportunity to celebrate the life of his youngest son who transitioned over the weekend. During the show, the artist recalled visiting the ocean on Dec. 5 where he was able to hold his son "for the last time."

According to the DJ, Tuesday was "a little easier" than today. "Yesterday, I was so laser focused and even numb, you know what I mean? I had to get it done," he explained. "Today, I'm a little torn. I'm a little confused. Because it's a hurting thing."