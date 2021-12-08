E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Christina Ricci Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Husband Mark Hampton

Two months after announcing their marriage, Addams Family alum Christina Ricci and hairdresser Mark Hampton welcomed their first baby together. See the couple's sweet announcement.

Life keeps getting better for Christina Ricci!

Two months after saying "I do," the Addams Family star and celebrity hairdresser Mark Hampton welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Cleopatra Ricci Hampton.

"My heart has exploded," Hampton wrote in a Dec. 8 Instagram post alongside a picture of the newborn. "@riccigrams and baby Cleo are doing fantastic, we're all resting after such an eventful morning.. welcome to the world baby Cleopatra Ricci Hampton"

Ricci revealed she was expecting in August, sharing a sonogram picture with the caption, "Life keeps getting better." While Hampton posted the same ultrasound image, neither parent-to-be confirmed their relationship until they tied the knot on Oct. 9. 

However, the pair did spark romance rumors in the summer, with Ricci gushing over Hampton in a birthday tribute on July 14. "Happy Birthday @markhamptonhair," she wrote, "favorite person, gorgeous human, bringer of all things happy, magical and good... I love you... this next year is going to be the best one yet." 

2021 Celebrity Babies

In her October wedding announcement, Ricci simply wrote alongside a selfie of the couple, "Mr. and Mrs."

Celeb pal Kelly Ripa was among the commenters to congratulate the duo, writing, "Congratulations! What fantastic news!" While actress Kat Dennings commented, "Oh my god yay!!!!!!!!!"

Ricci is already a mom to 7-year-old son, Freddie, that she shares with her ex-husband James Heerdegen.

The Casper actress filed for divorce from Heerdegen in July 2020 following a domestic violence incident. According to documents obtained by E! News, the actress cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split after nearly seven years of marriage.

