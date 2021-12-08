West Side Story's Rachel Zegler Perfectly Shuts Down Commenter Who Tells Her to "Calm" Down

It's official: the most beautiful sound in the world is no longer ‘María.' It's the sound of Rachel Zegler silencing social media trolls.
On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the 20-year-old actress visited the Drew Barrymore Show to discuss her role as María in Steven Spielberg's adaptation of the beloved musical West Side Story.
After the segment aired on television, however, Zegler took to Twitter to share some choice criticism that she'd received from an Instagram user telling her to "calm a little" during future interviews.
"Saw you on Drew Barrymore today- clearly you were star struck!" The comment read. "Try to calm a little and let the host ask the questions. You're on the rise- you're not there yet- people will lift you up, let them- don't do it for them."
Zegler's response to their advice? "No," she wrote and added a heart emoji.
Zegler's fan base was quick to show its support. One fan commented, "fellas is it bad to be excited."
"Rachel, it's perfectly normal to be starstruck for DREW FREAKIN' BARRYMORE!" Another fan wrote. "Don't let anyone tell you how to live your life, or how you should react in the presence of certain people. How you live your life, and how you react in certain situations, is completely up to you!"
A third fan chimed in, "Be excited all you want Rachel. This is your moment and you deserve it. Ignore that hate."
The Shazam! Fury of the Gods star bonded with Barrymore while on the show because both had their lives change after being cast in Spielberg films.
"It's really wild, and that's why meeting you is so incredible because I knew what an impact he had on your life," Zegler shared. "Such a different way, such a deeper way than mine, but a way nonetheless."
"It's the same," Barrymore, who was just 6 when she starred in E.T., said. "I think he walked into both of our lives and turned them both upside-down on our heads."
"For the better," Zegler added. "He took care of us."
In addition to starring as María, it was announced earlier this year that Zegler will soon be whistling while she works after being cast as Snow White in the Walt Disney live-action remake, which begins filming in 2022.