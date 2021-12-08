E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

90 Day Fiancé Fan Favorites Loren & Alexei and David & Annie Just Landed Their Own Spin-Offs

TLC officially announced on Dec. 8 that 90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Alexei and Loren Brovarnik, plus Annie and David Toborowsky, will each get their own After the 90 Days spin-offs.

What happens *after* Happily Ever After?

It turns out that 90 Day Fiancé fans will be treated to two (!) spin-off series centered on fan favorites Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik and David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan, premiering Monday, Jan. 10 on TLC

The back-to-back 30-minute premieres kicks off with David & Annie: After the 90 Days at 9 p.m. The series will follow married couple Annie and David as they attempt to bring Annie's 14-year-old brother Jordan and 16-year-old cousin Amber to the U.S. A trip to Annie's hometown in Thailand leads to "unexpected obstacles" as they try to gain guardianship of her family members.

Meanwhile, Loren and Alexei get used to life as a family of four after welcoming their second "baby Brov" in August. Their path to being parents of two is captured by the reality TV cameras, from Alexei's last minute voyage to Israel to attending Mommy and Me classes, babymoons and C-sections. And of course viewers will get to see more of baby Shai, born in April 2020. 

"For the past few years, we've watched David and Annie and Loren and Alexei fall in love, get married and whisper not-so-sweet nothings on Pillow Talk," Howard Lee, President of TLC Streaming and Network Originals said in a press statement. 

TLC

Lee continued, "As their broods have grown, we are naturally invested in watching these beloved couples tackle their evolving family dynamics. Family is everything to us at TLC and David and Annie and Loren and Alexei are family who will tickle us with all the heart, humor and torment that comes with everyday family life!"

TLC

Both After the 90 Days series are produced by Sharp Entertainment. 

David & Annie: After the 90 Days premieres Monday, Jan. 10 on TLC at 9 p.m., followed by the premiere of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days at 9:30 p.m.

