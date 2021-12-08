Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Latest Date Night Proved to Be a Slam Dunk

The sparks between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially flying out-of-bounds.
The couple enjoyed a fun date night out and sat courtside for the Celtics versus Lakers game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Dec. 7. And as an eyewitness told E! News, it's clear that, even in an arena full of fans, they only had eyes for each other.
"Ben had his arm around J.Lo the entire time," the onlooker shared. Adding the two "talked and laughed throughout the game," the eyewitness noted the actor "had a big smile on his face and was very animated."
There was also no shortage of PDA between the pair. According to the eyewitness, the Marry Me star would "put her head on [Ben's] shoulder and he would pull her in from time to time." And if that wasn't sweet enough, the observer also told E! News that Jen would also "caress Ben's cheek" as he talked to her.
"They were front and center in a stadium full of rowdy sports fans, but you would never know it," the onlooker continued. "They acted as if they were the only two in the room." While the Oscar winner and the singer "smiled at each other" amongst the audience cheers when they made it front and center on the arena's Jumbotron, there was no kiss cam moment for the night.
But as the eyewitness pointed out, amongst the countless hugs and cuddles, "They looked very much in love and happy together."
The duo's slam dunk date night comes just a few days after they enjoyed a family movie day with several of their kids including Jen's twins (with ex Marc Anthony), 13-year-old Emme and Max, and Ben's kids (with ex Jennifer Garner), Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.
Ever since Jen and Ben rekindled their relationship earlier this year, the two have been spending tons of time together—especially now that the holiday season is in full swing, as a separate source previously told E! News.
"Jennifer was very excited to come home and spend Thanksgiving with Ben," a source close to Jen shared. "[Ben's] mom joined them, and they had a lot of low-key family time with both of their families together."
"Jennifer enjoys the holidays and this was her first since she and Ben have been back together," the source continued. "She wanted to make it special for him and for the kids and to start new traditions."
As evidenced from their latest outing, Jen and Ben's holiday season of festivities is one that can't be beat.
With reporting by Holly Passalaqua