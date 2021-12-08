Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Latest Date Night Proved to Be a Slam Dunk

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Enjoy Family Movie Day

The sparks between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially flying out-of-bounds.



The couple enjoyed a fun date night out and sat courtside for the Celtics versus Lakers game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Dec. 7. And as an eyewitness told E! News, it's clear that, even in an arena full of fans, they only had eyes for each other.

"Ben had his arm around J.Lo the entire time," the onlooker shared. Adding the two "talked and laughed throughout the game," the eyewitness noted the actor "had a big smile on his face and was very animated."



There was also no shortage of PDA between the pair. According to the eyewitness, the Marry Me star would "put her head on [Ben's] shoulder and he would pull her in from time to time." And if that wasn't sweet enough, the observer also told E! News that Jen would also "caress Ben's cheek" as he talked to her.