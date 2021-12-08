E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Is The Single Life's Jesse Meester "Spicy" Enough for Jeniffer? Hear What Her Ex Has to Say...

Trouble in paradise? A sneak peek at the Dec. 10 episode of 90 Day: The Single Life shows Jeniffer Tarazona's ex questioning Jesse Meester's manhood. Watch the cringey clip!

Watch: "90 Day: The Single Life": Jesse Meets Jeniffer's Ex

Well, three certainly is a crowd.

An exclusive sneak peek at an all-new 90 Day: The Single Lifeairing Friday, Dec. 10 on Discovery+, puts Jesse Meester's budding romance with Jeniffer Tarazona to the test when he meets her ex Cacua

While sparks have been flying between 90 Day Fiancé stars Jeniffer and Jesse, Jeniffer's former friend with benefits Cacua threatens to dissuade her from starting a relationship with the Amsterdam-born Jesse.

"My first impression of Jesse is that I think he is like a very delicate kid," Cacua says in a confessional. "Jeniffer likes strong and Latin men, more bold, more spicy." 

A cringey dinner with Jesse, Jeniffer, Cacua and a mutual friend leaves Jesse in the dark as Cacua pledges his undying love for Jeniffer—in Spanish, so Jesse, who is Dutch, can't understand. 

"I've been waiting for Jeniffer my whole life and tonight I will try to get her back," Cacua explains. "This is not the day I'm going to say goodbye to Jeniffer." 

Jeniffer admits to Jesse that she has known Cacua for over 10 years. "He was, like, following me when I was going out in my school," she jokes. 

But Cacua is offended that Jesse is only now learning of his existence: "You didn't tell him? Am I that irrelevant?" Cacua asks, before promising, "I'll always be by your side. I was with you when you were married. I'm not worried."

And Jesse can certainly pick up on the awkward vibe. "The whole Cacua situation is a little...weird," Jesse tells the camera. "I'm not afraid to confront him." 

Watch the intense clip above! 

90 Day: The Single Life airs Fridays on discovery+.

