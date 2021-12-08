Is The Single Life's Jesse Meester "Spicy" Enough for Jeniffer? Hear What Her Ex Has to Say...

Watch : "90 Day: The Single Life": Jesse Meets Jeniffer's Ex

Well, three certainly is a crowd.

An exclusive sneak peek at an all-new 90 Day: The Single Life, airing Friday, Dec. 10 on Discovery+, puts Jesse Meester's budding romance with Jeniffer Tarazona to the test when he meets her ex Cacua.

While sparks have been flying between 90 Day Fiancé stars Jeniffer and Jesse, Jeniffer's former friend with benefits Cacua threatens to dissuade her from starting a relationship with the Amsterdam-born Jesse.

"My first impression of Jesse is that I think he is like a very delicate kid," Cacua says in a confessional. "Jeniffer likes strong and Latin men, more bold, more spicy."

A cringey dinner with Jesse, Jeniffer, Cacua and a mutual friend leaves Jesse in the dark as Cacua pledges his undying love for Jeniffer—in Spanish, so Jesse, who is Dutch, can't understand.

"I've been waiting for Jeniffer my whole life and tonight I will try to get her back," Cacua explains. "This is not the day I'm going to say goodbye to Jeniffer."