RHOBH's Kyle Richards Reveals How Daughter Farrah Hid Her Engagement During Paris Hilton's Wedding

This time of year, love really is all around.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards revealed that her oldest daughter Farrah Brittany got engaged right before niece Paris Hilton's big day—and hid the news so all attention would stay on the bride!

"She actually got engaged right before Paris' wedding but didn't want to say because it was Paris' big wedding," Kyle explained during the This Is Paris podcast on Dec. 7. "So she kept her ring turned around at the wedding because she was a bridesmaid. I had to keep it to myself. It was a lot."

Paris tied the knot with Carter Reum on Nov. 11, followed by several more days of festivities and a whopping four wedding dresses. Farrah waited to tell her cousin that longtime boyfriend Alex Manos popped the question.

"She didn't say anything to Paris until the last night and then she just told her privately," Kyle noted. "[Paris] of course was so excited for her. We decided to let Paris' time be her time and then finally we got to say!"