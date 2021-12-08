See Jennifer Aniston and Ex Justin Theroux Reunite With an Embrace for Facts of Life Special

Watch : David Schwimmer Breaks Silence on Jennifer Aniston Dating Rumors

Here's a photo fans weren't exactly expecting to see—but are sure glad they did.

The Handmaid's Tale star Ann Dowd helped bring Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux together, as evidenced by a new photo on Theroux's Instagram Story. The exes, who were married in 2015 and separated two years later, were the picture of harmony as they embraced Dowd, making what Theroux called an "Anne-sandwich."

The reunion was reminiscent of another recent Internet-breaking Aniston moment, when she and ex-husband Brad Pitt embraced backstage at the 2020 SAG Awards.

This time, the former husband and wife crossed paths thanks to their work on the Live in Front of a Studio Audience special that aired on Tuesday, Dec. 7 and which Theroux co–executive produced. Aniston starred with Dowd in a re-creation of a Facts of Life episode, with Aniston playing Blair and Dowd as Mrs. Garrett.

Judging by the snap—and the couple's post-split history—the two stars remain on good terms.