Only Murders in the Building’s Selena Gomez to Produce a Spanish-Language True Crime Doc

Selena Gomez is packing up her investigation skills from the Arconia and moving them to Texas. Here's everything we know about her new docuseries, Mi Vecino, El Cartel.

Mabel Mora would be proud. 

Only Murders in the Building's Selena Gomez is using her fictional crime-solving skills to investigate a real-life murder case. She's set to executive producer the Spanish-language documentary series Mi Vecino, El Cartel (The Cartel Among Us) for Univision's global platform in 2022.

The three-part docuseries will explore the homicide of former cartel lawyer and U.S. government cooperator, Juan Guerrero Chapa, as well as the resulting trial. 

"As a true crime fan, I was immediately captivated when I heard the story surrounding the homicide of Juan Guerrero Chapa. Not only did it take place close to my hometown in Texas, but it was also a story unlike anything I've ever heard," Gomez stated in a release. "I am excited to partner with Univision and really pull back the layers of his double life."

According to Univision, interviews with the lead prosecutor of the case and extensive archival resources will show how a small-town murder uncovered the power of Mexican cartels in America. Gomez's series will unveil a family drama involving blood feuds and a quest for vengeance. 

"We are proud to welcome Selena Gomez to our roster of globally-acclaimed creators that will help create the best in-language, in-culture original content," said Rodrigo Mazon, executive vice president of Univision.

Barbara Nitke/Hulu

It's just the latest exciting development for the superstar, who on Dec. 7 took home the Comedy TV Star of the year at the People's Choice Awards for her role on Only Murders.

Gomez is currently shooting season two of the hit Hulu comedy-mystery in New York City.

Our only question is, when does she sleep?!? 

