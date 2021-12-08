E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kristin Davis Admits to Filming "Fake" Sex and the City Reboot Scenes to Throw Fans Off

The joke's on us! Kristin Davis says that she and the cast of the Sex And The City revival have been shooting red herring scenes to keep the plot of the new show top secret.

And just like that, we're not so sure we have a grip on the next chapter of Sex and the City after all.
 
Ever since the HBO Max reboot began filming in the streets of NYC this summer, fans have slowly been piecing together the story. But according to Kristin Davis (who plays Charlotte), there may be more—or less—than meets the eye.

On the Dec. 7 episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the talk-show host told Kristin and co-star Cynthia Nixon that he'd heard the cast "actually shot scenes around New York that were fake scenes to throw people off the scent." Cynthia kept it coy, saying, "It might be true," but Kristin was more direct, telling host Stephen Colbert, "Yes, definitely." 

"We want the fans to enjoy the show," Kristin explained. "I think that's the important part." Of the show's loyal returning viewers, Cynthia added, "We don't know want them to know—we don't want them to read the Cliffs Notes beforehand."

Stephen went on to ask the women whether fans' guesses about the characters' fate so far—for example, that Carrie and Mr. Big (Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth) are on the rocks, thanks to photos of Carrie kissing another man—have been right. Although both stars flashed a slight smile and glance at each other, they quickly replied, "No."

In other news, Cynthia noted that instead of the thinking of the cast's famous foursome being downgraded to a trio now that Kim Cattrall (Samantha) is off the show, she instead looks at their group as a "septet" thanks to the addition of Sara Ramirez, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman and Sarita Choudhury

"They're amazing," Cynthia gushed. "And I really am so gratified. We knew the show was gonna expand and there was gonna be more people and it was such an incredibly white show when it was on the first time. So, given the opportunity to go back and change that was welcome." As Kristin put it, "That's a huge part of why we're here."

And Just Like That... will premiere on HBO Max Dec. 9.

