Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline's Reunion Continued at Star-Studded People's Choice Awards After-Party

What comes after the pop culture party of 2021? Why, the after-party, of course.
After celebrating the People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Dec. 7, several stars kept the good times rolling by attending a soirée on the rooftop of the Santa Monica Proper Hotel.
Among the guests were the cast members of Outer Banks, including Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss and Carlacia Grant. After toasting to the night with a few shots, Stokes and Cline settled into a booth. According to an eyewitness, the co-stars, who recently broke up after more than a year of dating, appeared to be having an "intimate" conversation.
"Maddie's body was totally turned into Chase and he listened intently, and she spoke and animatedly waved her arms," the observer told E! News. "They were looking very close and cozy."
This isn't the first time Cline and Stokes have been spotted together since news of their split broke in November. The duo, who play John B. and Sarah Cameron on Outer Banks, posed together for a cast photo at the PCAs earlier in the night. They were also seen hanging out in Atlanta over Thanksgiving weekend, with a source telling E! News Cline and Stokes "are just friends."
After their talk at the party, Cline, 23, and Stokes, 29, met back up with the rest of their castmates and snapped a few selfies. The actors certainly had a lot to celebrate. Not only was Outer Banks nominated for Drama Show and Bingeworthy Show of 2021 but Stokes was also up for Male TV Star and Drama TV Star of 2021, taking home the trophy in the latter category. And earlier in the day, Netflix announced the series is coming back for a third season.
They weren't the only ones at the bash. Several stars from Selling Sunset were also there. After Chrishell Stause, who had debuted a new 'do that evening, and Emma Hernan arrived, they sat at a table with fellow agent Mary Fitzgerald and her husband Romain Bonnet and enjoyed a few bites. In addition to drinks and snacks, the party featured a burger bar and fries.
Newlyweds Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa were also there and arrived holding hands. After spotting the group, the HGTV host said, "We found you!" He and Heather then proceeded to greet Stause, Fitzgerald, Hernan and Bonnet with hugs.
At one point, the real estate agents lifted their glasses to cheers. "People's Choice Awards after-party!" Stause said in an Instagram post. "So fun."
Lil Rel Howery, Shawn Johnson and Andrew East also attended the after-party.
