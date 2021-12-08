E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

2021 People's Choice Awards' Biggest Jaw-Droppers: Unforgettable Fashion, Heartwarming Surprises and More

By Elyse Dupre Dec 08, 2021
Watch: Dwayne Johnson Gives His Award to Make-A-Wish Survivor

That's a wrap on the 2021 People's Choice Awards!

Pop culture's big night took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monic, Calif. on Dec. 7. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the award show had everything from fierce red carpet fashion and star-studded attendees to stellar music performances and awesome awards.

Christina Aguilera, for instance, proved once again her work keeps gettin' better by performing a medley of her hits, including one of her new songs, before receiving the first-ever Music Icon Award. She wasn't the only amazing artist to take the stage, either. Blake Shelton and H.E.R. gave incredible performances, as well.

Kim Kardashian also showed she's always keeping up with the latest styles with her Fashion Icon Award, and Halle Berry reminded fans she's a true hero with her People's Icon Award. In addition, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson won the People's Champion Award, and viewers watched more of their favorite music, movie and TV stars receive recognition.

Missed any of the epic evening? No worries! E! News is here to help.

Best Dressed Ever at the People's Choice Awards

Scroll on to see a few of the biggest jaw-dropping moments of the evening.

E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Fabulous Fashion

Can we take a minute to talk about the red carpet fashion? From stunning hair transformations to outfits that made us bow down, there was a ton of star-studded styleHalle Berry, Becky G, Sarah Hyland and JoJo Siwa were just a few of the A-listers to rock the red carpet.

Later on, Berry received the People's Icon Award, which was presented by Cardi B. During her acceptance speech, the Oscar winner thanked her fans. "You know, the only reason I have been here for 30 years still working, doing what I love on my own terms, redefining myself decade after decade is because of all of you!" she said. "Every single one of you....You allow me to be myself. When I fall down, my fans, the public, you pick me up. And when I'm up, you push me higher. So thank you, thank you from my heart."

Berry also gave a sweet shout-out to her children Nahla and Maceo. "They have to lose so much time with their mommy because I get to go work and do what I love," she said. "So thank you Nahla, thank you, Maceo. I hope you find something in life that you can love and you can do with as much vigor and as much zest as I do what I do."

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kim Kardashian's Fashion Icon Award Look

Speaking of fashion, Kim Kardashian turned the PCAs stage into her own personal runway by walking out in a Balenciaga ensemble to accept the Fashion Icon Award. Receiving the honor from last year's winner Tracee Ellis Ross, Kardashian called the win a "pinch-me moment." 

"I have those every single day that designers are willing to work with me," she said in part of her speech. "There was a time when they weren't and, you know, thank you to Zac Posen who dressed me and took me to my first CFDA awards and so many amazing designers like Riccardo [Tisci] and Olivier [Rousteing] that really believed in me and, well, were probably were, like, talked into it by getting a call from Kanye." 

Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye "Ye" West earlier this year, then thanked the artist for "really introducing me to the fashion world." Sharing her love of fashion, Kim added she's "so inspired by so many people."

"This is like a dream that I get to wake up and wear these amazing clothes and just try new things, you know, take a risk," she said. "I'm so humbled. Thank you so much."

This wasn't the only award Kardashian received. When Keeping Up With the Kardashians was named The Reality Show of 2021, the SKIMS founder took the stage with Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner to accept the honor.

Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty
Christina Aguilera's Beautiful Performance

Consider your wish for an epic Christina Aguilera performance granted. The "Genie in a Bottle" star brought the house down with her epic medley of her hits, including classics like "Beautiful" and new songs like "Somos Nada." Afterwards, Aguilera accepted the Music Icon Award from Becky G.

"I have always strived for my music to communicate messages of empowerment, whether it's speaking my own truths or giving voice to those unable to do so on their own," she said in part of her speech. "My artistry has always been for the fighters in this world. For those who face adversity, for those wanting to invoke change, my music is for you. Believing in yourself is often the biggest obstacle of all. And throughout the years I've heard your stories about the impact of songs like 'Beautiful,' 'Fighter,' 'Can't Hold Us Down' and, yes, even 'Dirrty.' Thank you for your stories, thank you for listening and thank you for fighting. You inspire me every day."

Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
H.E.R. Honors Marvin Gaye With Tribute Performance

Ladies and gentlemen, H.E.R. All focus was on the artist during her special tribute performance honoring Marvin Gaye and the 50th anniversary of What's Going On

"I mean Marvin Gaye is, you know, a legend, and his message was literally for the people," she told Laverne Cox during Live From E!: 2021 People's Choice Awards red carpet. "And his music, it still applies to today, so I love that we're celebrating him tonight. It was an album that touched everybody's lives. So, I'm excited and it's an honor for me."

Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Dwayne Johnson Surprises Make-A-Wish Recipient by Giving Her His Award

After Jeff Bezos presented Johnson with the People's Champion Award, the actor paid tribute to Muhammad Ali

"For those who may know or for those who may not know, but the original People's Champion, right, was the greatest of all time, Muhammad Ali," Johnson said. "I first met Muhammed when I was a little boy, and he was so cool to me. He was so kind, and he was so funny. He made me laugh. I met him a couple of times later down the road, and he was always wonderful to me." 

The Rock then told the story of how the legendary boxer gave him his blessing to be called the People's Champion at one of Johnson's wrestling matches in Louisville, Kentucky. As he recalled, "[His wife] said, 'He told me to tell you you are the People's Champion, you have earned it, you take that title.'"

Johnson said the last time he saw Ali, who died in 2016, was at an event for the nonprofit organization Make-A-Wish. The former WWE star then invited Make-A-Wish recipient Shushana to join him on the stage and gave her his trophy. 

"She has no idea I'm doing this. Her name is Shushana. Shushana, can you stand up? Shushana, will you please join me?" he said. "Guys, this is Shushana. Say hello. This is a total surprise. I met her earlier. I told her how inspired I was by her story. She is a survivor. She has fought literally for her life. She has inspired her family, her friends, now you guys here, now the world that is watching. Thank you so much for this."

Johnson added, "I just want to tell you that you know Muhammad Ali, one of my favorite quotes that he says is, 'The service to others is the rent you pay for the room you have here on Earth.' And I want to tell you just how much you've inspired me and everyone around you and certainly everyone here. But I want to give you this because you represent everything that it means to be a People's Champion. So this is for you." 

Shushana then shared a few words. "First, thank you for this," she said. "I didn't expect this at all. But I mean, thank you to Make-A-Wish in general. I never expected something like this could happen. This is crazy. I never thought just from being sick that it could end up in this, surviving something, you could...yeah. Thank you so much to you and to Make-A-Wish." 

