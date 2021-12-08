Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2021 People's Choice Awards

Watch : 2021 People's Choice Awards: Must-See Moments

Oh, what a night!

The 2021 People's Choice Awards was jam-packed with must-see moments with your favorite stars—including host Kenan Thompson, as well as honorees Halle Berry, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kim Kardashian and Christina Aguilera. But what about everything that happened when the cameras weren't on? Well, don't worry, because E! News has you covered with all the off-screen moments you might've missed at home. From celebrity exchanges to LOL-worthy moments, we have all the behind-the-scenes scoop.

Here's an exclusive backstage pass to the 2021 People's Choice Awards...

8:08 p.m. EST: Charli D'Amelio and pal Avani Gregg chill backstage by the portrait studio just as JoJo Siwa exits after having her picture taken.

8:09 p.m.: Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn is escorted by the portrait studio backstage as she's overheard saying, "Oh yes, let's do that, cute!"

8:15 p.m.: Bachelor Nation unites! Joe Amabile and fiancée Serena Pitt greet Katie Thurston and boyfriend John Hersey on the red carpet.

8:30 p.m.: Sex/Life stars (and IRL couple!) Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi pick up some snacks and water backstage.