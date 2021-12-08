Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2021 People's Choice Awards

Oh, what a night!
The 2021 People's Choice Awards was jam-packed with must-see moments with your favorite stars—including host Kenan Thompson, as well as honorees Halle Berry, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kim Kardashian and Christina Aguilera. But what about everything that happened when the cameras weren't on? Well, don't worry, because E! News has you covered with all the off-screen moments you might've missed at home. From celebrity exchanges to LOL-worthy moments, we have all the behind-the-scenes scoop.
Here's an exclusive backstage pass to the 2021 People's Choice Awards...
8:08 p.m. EST: Charli D'Amelio and pal Avani Gregg chill backstage by the portrait studio just as JoJo Siwa exits after having her picture taken.
8:09 p.m.: Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn is escorted by the portrait studio backstage as she's overheard saying, "Oh yes, let's do that, cute!"
8:15 p.m.: Bachelor Nation unites! Joe Amabile and fiancée Serena Pitt greet Katie Thurston and boyfriend John Hersey on the red carpet.
8:30 p.m.: Sex/Life stars (and IRL couple!) Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi pick up some snacks and water backstage.
8:39 p.m.: Charli D'Amelio and Avani Gregg take their seats in the bleachers right behind VIP booths. Also seated in VIP bleachers are Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos. Adam has his arm around Sarah and they're smiling and laughing. She's talking animatedly with her hands.
A few seats away are Shawn Johnson and husband Andrew East.
8:41 p.m.: Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi hold hands backstage.
8:43 p.m.: Selling Sunset co-stars Mary Fitzgerald, Emma Hernan and Chrishell Stause all sit together in their bleacher seats.
8:47 p.m.: Crowd cheers for Becky G as she's escorted to her seat.
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are on their way to their seats, the Modern Family alum is shimmying around and loving her flowy mini dress. Crowd cheers for Wells and Sarah as they're taken to their seats, they wave to the crowd then pose for a photo.
8:52 p.m.: Tom Hiddleston fixes his suit as he's escorted to his seat and the crowd goes wild.
9:01 p.m.: Bling Empire's Christine Chiu is spotted sharing a laugh with fellow Dancing With the Stars alum Iman Shumpert. She's overheard asking the recent DWTS champion where he's keeping his Mirror Ball trophy.
8:53 p.m.: Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young take their seats with the rest of the Selling Sunset crew.
8:58 p.m.: Dwayne Johnson takes his seat, crowd goes insane as Tom Hiddleston pops up to give him a hug.
Lisa Rinna arrives to join the rest of her Real Housewives squad.
Kris Jenner walks in with Portia and Ellen and the crowd cheers loudly! Corey Gamble holds Kris hand and escorts her through the crowd to their seats alongside Ellen and Portia.
9:05 p.m.: Real Housewives stars Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung Minkoff walk around backstage together.
9:07 p.m.: Dwayne Johnson fist bumps a fan as he walks back to his seat after winning his award.
Chelsea Handler and boyfriend Jo Koy are spotted in their own booth together, his arm is around her.
9:13 p.m.: Ellen DeGeneres runs over to Dwayne Johnson to say hello. He gets up to chat and then pose for a pic.
9:16 p.m.: Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q spotted hanging out together backstage.
9:18 p.m.: Outer Banks star Chase Stokes is on the stage now getting ready and Madelyn Cline is in the bleachers with the cast, all standing and cheering for him. Maddie smiled once she spotted him on stage.
9:20 p.m.: Kim Kardashian arrives and quickly makes her way inside.
9:23 p.m.: Khloe Kardashian spots mom Kris Jenner while on the way to her seat and blows her a kiss.
9:25 p.m.: After Chelsea Handler wins her award, Jo Koy stands up to congratulate her and gives her a kiss and hug.
9:27 p.m.: During commercial, Simu Liu gets up to chat with Dwayne Johnson.
Addison Rae leans over the railing of the bleachers to say hi to Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.
9:46 p.m.: Kim Kardashian is escorted over to her table, she hugs Corey Gamble as she sits down.
9:55 p.m.: Scarlett Johansson walks over to her seat and hugs Simu Liu.
10:01 p.m.: Laverne Cox walks through backstage as Gigi Gorgeous shouts, "Hey Laverne!" Laverne responds, "Hey girl! You look gorgeous!"
10:04 p.m.: Chase Stokes moves out of the way at the top of the steps on the stage for Halle Berry to walk up. Simu Liu smiles at Halle adoringly as she walks up on stage. Kim Kardashian is staring at Halle and smiling and turns to Kris Jenner and says, "Halle looks so good."
10:20 p.m.: Leslie Jones spotted wearing slippers backstage.
The cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills exits the ceremony together.
10:24 p.m.: H.E.R. very happy after her set and turns to her crew with big smile on her face.
10:34 p.m.: Kim and Khloe Kardashian are backstage talking to Paris Jackson before leaving the award show.
10:42 p.m.: The cast of Selling Sunset chats with Simu Liu after his big win.
10:47 p.m.: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are walking around backstage.
11:03 p.m.: Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner all leave together.
You can check out the complete list of 2021 PCAs winners HERE!