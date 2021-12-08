E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

The 25 Best Holiday Gifts for Disney Fans of All Ages

From the hottest toys to must-have limited edition collector's items, we've rounded up 25 magical Disney gifts kids and adults will enjoy.

By Kristine Fellizar Dec 08, 2021 12:00 PM
E-comm: Disney GG 2021

Shopping for a Disney fan or two this holiday season? You're in luck! We searched far and wide for the best Disney gifts to give this year, and our fab finds are just as magical as you'd think. 

Fans of Disney Princesses will be super easy to shop for this year. There's just so much out there! For instance, kids will adore this special edition 2021 holiday Rapunzel doll, while adults will appreciate these colorful, stackable rings from Enso's brand new Disney Princess collection or this gift box of cute socks from Bombas

If you're shopping for someone who's a huge fan of the Disney theme parks, shopDisney has a ton of must-have items specifically made for Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary. We're obsessed with their selection of anniversary-themed bags from Kate Spade, Dooney & Bourke and Loungefly. There are spirit jerseys, hats, collectible pins and plush toys available as well. 

We've rounded up the gifts for Disney fans in 2021. Whether you're shopping for kids or adults, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Check out our picks below. 

ShopDisney’s 12 Days of Magical Deals: Take Up to 25% Off Sitewide

Disney Mickey Mouse Kettle Popcorn Popper

Make your Disney movie nights extra special with this Mickey Mouse kettle popcorn popper. It pops up to eight cups of popcorn per batch and it comes with four Mickey character cups.

$81
Macy’s

Rapunzel 2021 Holiday Special Edition Doll

Rapunzel is celebrating the holidays this year with a super glam winter outfit and a lovely new ‘do. This gorgeous special edition doll will bring a smile to your little Disney Princess fan. 

$50
shopDisney

Disney x Kate Spade New York Minnie Mouse Phone Crossbody

This Minnie Mouse phone crossbody bag from the Disney x Kate Spade collection is just as chic as Minnie herself. It can fit an iPhone 12 Pro Max, has three credit card slots inside, and two additional ones under the flap. It's so cute and perfect for bringing along on your Disney trips.

If you're looking for something slightly bigger, we highly recommend the Minnie Mouse camera bag

$189
$99
Kate Spade Surprise

BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm

You can turn your go-to bag into a Disney one with this Mickey Mouse bag charm from BaubleBar. The charm is about three inches long and comes in gold glitter, iridescent, multi blue, oil slick, purple and pearl. 

$68
BaubleBar

Enso Minnie Mouse All Around Ears Ring

Enso rings are unique because they're made of silicone for maximum comfort and infused with real precious metals for a pretty, shimmery finish. They currently have a couple of Disney collections that are worth checking out, and this one features Mickey and Minnie. These come in multiple colors and there's even an option to get all four for $140.

$45
Enso Rings

Enso Disney Princess Rings

If you're a Disney Princess fan, Enso's brand new collection features a colorful selection of rings with Mulan, Cinderella, Belle, Jasmine, Ariel and Moana.

$45
Enso Rings

Mickey Mouse Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Loungefly Mini Backpack

This showstopper is one for the ultimate Disney Parks fan. It's a genuine leather gold backpack from Loungefly that was made for Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary. It features a gorgeous die-cut Cinderella Castle appliqué and a metal ''50'' logo. This one's a must for collectors.

$298
shopDisney

ColourPop The Nightmare Before Christmas Shadow Palette

This spooky cool ColourPop collab is sure to delight fans of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas. This powder shadow palette features a mix of 12 neutral and bold shades in matte, metallic and duo-chromatic finishes.

$22
ColourPop

Disney Mickey Mouse Embroidered Slippers

You can't go wrong with a pair of slippers, especially when Mickey Mouse is involved. This pair of embroidered Mickey Mouse slippers are on sale right now for less than $20! 

$40
$19
Pottery Barn

Disney Mickey Mouse Shaped Sherpa Pillow

This cozy sherpa pillow is a great accent piece for your favorite chair. It's large, made of snuggly black sherpa, and the classic Mickey shape makes it extra special.

$40
Pottery Barn

Disney Mickey Icon Premium Metal Drink Bottle

Looking for a great stocking stuffer? This premium bottle featuring a Mickey icon topper is one you definitely should consider. It can keep drinks hot or cold for hours and comes in a range of colors, finishes and sizes.

$20
Cotton On

Mickey Mouse Cutting Board with Disney Characters

This cutting board and knife set will immediately put a smile on your face. It features a laser engraved Mickey with various Disney characters like Pooh, Ariel and Tinker Bell. You can choose to get this in small, medium, large or extra large. According to one Etsy shopper, it's a must add to cart for any Disney fan. 

$40
Etsy

Adult Disney Princess 6-Pack Gift Box

You'll live "cozily ever after" in these Disney Princess socks from Bombas. Each design is colorful and cute, and this particular gift box features socks inspired by Cinderella, Ariel, Belle, Mulan, Tiana, and Moana. Plus, one pair purchased equals one pair donated. You'll be supporting a brand that gives back in a big way.

$100
Bombas

Mickey Mouse Funny the Funhouse Play Set

Little ones will have a ton of fun with this Mickey Mouse Funhouse play set. It comes with 11 colorful pieces including Mickey and Donald figures, a spinning sofa, Teddy the Doghouse, a floaty coaster wheel and two slides. Kids can even press a button to activate lights, sounds and Mickey phrases.

$55
shopDisney

Disney's The Big One Oversized Supersoft Printed Plush Throw

These large, super cozy plush throws are perfect for nights in watching Disney movies with the family. There's an option for fans of Frozen, Minnie Mouse, Disney Princesses, Mickey Mouse and Grogu.

$27
Kohl’s

Beauty and the Beast Belle ‘Live Your Story’ Costume Set for Kids

Many kids dream of being Disney Princesses, and now's their chance to dress like one! This costume set features three iconic outfits worn by Belle from "Once upon a time…" to "Happily ever after." There are costume sets for Cinderella and Tiana as well.

$150
ShopDisney

The Original MakeUp Eraser Disney Princess 7 Day Set

The Original Makeup Eraser is a best-selling cloth that can remove makeup wth a bit of water. This special seven day set features some of your favorite Disney Princesses like Snow White, Jasmine and Ariel. There's even a Villains collection as well that comes with the Evil Queen, Maleficent, Cruella, Ursula, the Queen of Hearts, Scar and Hades.

$25
Sephora

Disney Parks Chibi Loungefly Wallet

This Loungefly wallet features an adorable allover pattern featuring Disney Parks faves like the Hitchhiking Ghosts, Expedition Everest's Yeti, the Dapper Dans and Mickey. So cute!

$50
shopDisney

Mickey Mouse and Friends Hand Soap Dispenser

This fun soap dispenser is one Disney fans of all ages can enjoy. The pump action dispenser puts out foaming soap in the shape of Mickey and it comes in a bottle with a cute Mickey and friends pattern. This would make a great stocking stuffer this year!

$20
shopDisney

LEGO Disney Castle 71040 – Limited Release

Recreate the magic of Walt Disney World's Cinderella's Castle with this massive limited release Lego set. It's highly detailed and comes with 4,080 pieces and five mini figures of Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, and Tinker Bell. It's a must-have for Disney and Lego fans!

$350
shopDisney

Disney Princess x Popsugar Beauty Fridge

Keep your beauty and skincare products fresh in this beauty fridge inspired by the Disney Princesses. It comes with five sets of stickers featuring Moana, Ariel, Belle, Mulan and Tiana. You can customize your fridge to make it all you.

$80
Target

Disney Luxe Point Mickey Mouse Pixie Pant

These classy pixie pants from Torrid features a plaid Mickey pattern that isn't too over-the-top. It's super cute and would look great with a tunic or paired with the faux shearling Mickey jacket below.

$70
Torrid

Disney Mickey Mouse Holiday White Faux Shearling Jacket

This chic faux shearling Mickey Mouse jacket is going to be a huge hit this holiday season. It features "Mickey's" signature on the front and a Mickey Mouse holiday wreath graphic on the back. So cute and fab!

$76
Torrid

Toy Story Pizza Maker

Toy Story fans will appreciate this pizza maker featuring the iconic Pizza Planet logo. You can use this to bake a 12-inch pizza or an 11-inch hand-tossed pizza with a rising crust. It can also be used to make quesadillas, nachos, cookie pizzas and more.

$50
shopDisney

Mickey Mouse 90th Anniversary Double Flip Waffle Maker

You can make your very own tasty Mickey waffles at home with this double flip waffle maker. You can make six mini-waffles at a time and the waffle maker itself is super cute. It's a must-have for every Disney fan's kitchen.

$80
shopDisney

Looking for more gift ideas? Check out Star Wars Holiday Gift Guide: The 35 Best Gifts of 2021

