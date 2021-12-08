The 25 Best Holiday Gifts for Disney Fans of All Ages

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Shopping for a Disney fan or two this holiday season? You're in luck! We searched far and wide for the best Disney gifts to give this year, and our fab finds are just as magical as you'd think.
Fans of Disney Princesses will be super easy to shop for this year. There's just so much out there! For instance, kids will adore this special edition 2021 holiday Rapunzel doll, while adults will appreciate these colorful, stackable rings from Enso's brand new Disney Princess collection or this gift box of cute socks from Bombas.
If you're shopping for someone who's a huge fan of the Disney theme parks, shopDisney has a ton of must-have items specifically made for Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary. We're obsessed with their selection of anniversary-themed bags from Kate Spade, Dooney & Bourke and Loungefly. There are spirit jerseys, hats, collectible pins and plush toys available as well.
We've rounded up the gifts for Disney fans in 2021. Whether you're shopping for kids or adults, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Check out our picks below.
Disney Mickey Mouse Kettle Popcorn Popper
Make your Disney movie nights extra special with this Mickey Mouse kettle popcorn popper. It pops up to eight cups of popcorn per batch and it comes with four Mickey character cups.
Rapunzel 2021 Holiday Special Edition Doll
Rapunzel is celebrating the holidays this year with a super glam winter outfit and a lovely new ‘do. This gorgeous special edition doll will bring a smile to your little Disney Princess fan.
Disney x Kate Spade New York Minnie Mouse Phone Crossbody
This Minnie Mouse phone crossbody bag from the Disney x Kate Spade collection is just as chic as Minnie herself. It can fit an iPhone 12 Pro Max, has three credit card slots inside, and two additional ones under the flap. It's so cute and perfect for bringing along on your Disney trips.
If you're looking for something slightly bigger, we highly recommend the Minnie Mouse camera bag.
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm
You can turn your go-to bag into a Disney one with this Mickey Mouse bag charm from BaubleBar. The charm is about three inches long and comes in gold glitter, iridescent, multi blue, oil slick, purple and pearl.
Enso Minnie Mouse All Around Ears Ring
Enso rings are unique because they're made of silicone for maximum comfort and infused with real precious metals for a pretty, shimmery finish. They currently have a couple of Disney collections that are worth checking out, and this one features Mickey and Minnie. These come in multiple colors and there's even an option to get all four for $140.
Enso Disney Princess Rings
If you're a Disney Princess fan, Enso's brand new collection features a colorful selection of rings with Mulan, Cinderella, Belle, Jasmine, Ariel and Moana.
Mickey Mouse Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Loungefly Mini Backpack
This showstopper is one for the ultimate Disney Parks fan. It's a genuine leather gold backpack from Loungefly that was made for Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary. It features a gorgeous die-cut Cinderella Castle appliqué and a metal ''50'' logo. This one's a must for collectors.
ColourPop The Nightmare Before Christmas Shadow Palette
This spooky cool ColourPop collab is sure to delight fans of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas. This powder shadow palette features a mix of 12 neutral and bold shades in matte, metallic and duo-chromatic finishes.
Disney Mickey Mouse Embroidered Slippers
You can't go wrong with a pair of slippers, especially when Mickey Mouse is involved. This pair of embroidered Mickey Mouse slippers are on sale right now for less than $20!
Disney Mickey Mouse Shaped Sherpa Pillow
This cozy sherpa pillow is a great accent piece for your favorite chair. It's large, made of snuggly black sherpa, and the classic Mickey shape makes it extra special.
Disney Mickey Icon Premium Metal Drink Bottle
Looking for a great stocking stuffer? This premium bottle featuring a Mickey icon topper is one you definitely should consider. It can keep drinks hot or cold for hours and comes in a range of colors, finishes and sizes.
Mickey Mouse Cutting Board with Disney Characters
This cutting board and knife set will immediately put a smile on your face. It features a laser engraved Mickey with various Disney characters like Pooh, Ariel and Tinker Bell. You can choose to get this in small, medium, large or extra large. According to one Etsy shopper, it's a must add to cart for any Disney fan.
Adult Disney Princess 6-Pack Gift Box
You'll live "cozily ever after" in these Disney Princess socks from Bombas. Each design is colorful and cute, and this particular gift box features socks inspired by Cinderella, Ariel, Belle, Mulan, Tiana, and Moana. Plus, one pair purchased equals one pair donated. You'll be supporting a brand that gives back in a big way.
Mickey Mouse Funny the Funhouse Play Set
Little ones will have a ton of fun with this Mickey Mouse Funhouse play set. It comes with 11 colorful pieces including Mickey and Donald figures, a spinning sofa, Teddy the Doghouse, a floaty coaster wheel and two slides. Kids can even press a button to activate lights, sounds and Mickey phrases.
Disney's The Big One Oversized Supersoft Printed Plush Throw
These large, super cozy plush throws are perfect for nights in watching Disney movies with the family. There's an option for fans of Frozen, Minnie Mouse, Disney Princesses, Mickey Mouse and Grogu.
Beauty and the Beast Belle ‘Live Your Story’ Costume Set for Kids
Many kids dream of being Disney Princesses, and now's their chance to dress like one! This costume set features three iconic outfits worn by Belle from "Once upon a time…" to "Happily ever after." There are costume sets for Cinderella and Tiana as well.
The Original MakeUp Eraser Disney Princess 7 Day Set
The Original Makeup Eraser is a best-selling cloth that can remove makeup wth a bit of water. This special seven day set features some of your favorite Disney Princesses like Snow White, Jasmine and Ariel. There's even a Villains collection as well that comes with the Evil Queen, Maleficent, Cruella, Ursula, the Queen of Hearts, Scar and Hades.
Disney Parks Chibi Loungefly Wallet
This Loungefly wallet features an adorable allover pattern featuring Disney Parks faves like the Hitchhiking Ghosts, Expedition Everest's Yeti, the Dapper Dans and Mickey. So cute!
Mickey Mouse and Friends Hand Soap Dispenser
This fun soap dispenser is one Disney fans of all ages can enjoy. The pump action dispenser puts out foaming soap in the shape of Mickey and it comes in a bottle with a cute Mickey and friends pattern. This would make a great stocking stuffer this year!
LEGO Disney Castle 71040 – Limited Release
Recreate the magic of Walt Disney World's Cinderella's Castle with this massive limited release Lego set. It's highly detailed and comes with 4,080 pieces and five mini figures of Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, and Tinker Bell. It's a must-have for Disney and Lego fans!
Disney Princess x Popsugar Beauty Fridge
Keep your beauty and skincare products fresh in this beauty fridge inspired by the Disney Princesses. It comes with five sets of stickers featuring Moana, Ariel, Belle, Mulan and Tiana. You can customize your fridge to make it all you.
Disney Luxe Point Mickey Mouse Pixie Pant
These classy pixie pants from Torrid features a plaid Mickey pattern that isn't too over-the-top. It's super cute and would look great with a tunic or paired with the faux shearling Mickey jacket below.
Disney Mickey Mouse Holiday White Faux Shearling Jacket
This chic faux shearling Mickey Mouse jacket is going to be a huge hit this holiday season. It features "Mickey's" signature on the front and a Mickey Mouse holiday wreath graphic on the back. So cute and fab!
Toy Story Pizza Maker
Toy Story fans will appreciate this pizza maker featuring the iconic Pizza Planet logo. You can use this to bake a 12-inch pizza or an 11-inch hand-tossed pizza with a rising crust. It can also be used to make quesadillas, nachos, cookie pizzas and more.
Mickey Mouse 90th Anniversary Double Flip Waffle Maker
You can make your very own tasty Mickey waffles at home with this double flip waffle maker. You can make six mini-waffles at a time and the waffle maker itself is super cute. It's a must-have for every Disney fan's kitchen.
